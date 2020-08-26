Dave and Ann Warner of Illinois recently spent time in the community visiting with former neighbors and friends.
Ruth Loar and Connie Pyles recently enjoyed dinner with Debbie Loar Lupton along with other family members.
Recent callers with Ernie and Betty Racey include Joyce Stilson of Grassonville, Md., Rodger and Cindy Twigg and Ali, Amy and Lindsey Funk, Brad and Laurie Racey, Dwight Racey, Mike and Timmy Flangan, Amanda Twigg, Brian Mansinon, Vauda Kidwell, and Chuck and Teresa Ramsey.
Delbert Jefferies of Kingwood recently stopped by Horn Camp to see his sister, Ruth Loar.
Stan and Dee Moore enjoyed a visit with all 5 sons, Warner, Ashton, William, Exlor, and Trevor, along with grandchildren.
Belated birthday wishes to Marleigh Kidwell on her 12th special day and also to Mrs. Melinda Racey, also celebrating on Aug. 21.
Krista Ayers and Kayden enjoyed vacationing with Mr. and Mrs. James Charlton in S.C. last week.
