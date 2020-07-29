Because the chicken sold out so early on the 4th of July, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be selling their barbecued chicken on Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at 11 a.m. Please observe social distancing guidelines when picking up your chicken at Ruritan Park.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, the Timber Ridge Christian Church will be holding their annual church picnic at the LaFollette Farm on Back Creek Road. Worship service will begin at 11:15 a.m.
The family reunion that Ray and Marie Spaid usually host on the 4th Sunday of August at their home on Christian Church Road will not be held this year due to health concerns for family members.
The Hahn family reunion, usually held on the 4th Sunday of August at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club, has been canceled for this year.
Hopefully, if we all are careful, observe social distancing, wear a face mask in public and limit travel to those areas where there is an escalation of the virus outbreak, we can defeat this horrible pandemic and get back to a regular schedule for all of these celebrations next year.
Prayers really are answered: the recent rains have given a boost of growth to local gardens and farms.
Happy birthday wishes to: Pastor Mike Vanderlinden, Carroll Long and Glen Bland, Aug. 1; Zak Davis, Heather Reid and Jean Kenney, Aug. 6; Addison Brill, Aug. 8; and Dawanna Seldon, Aug. 12.
Congratulations to Alan and Ginger Brill who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.
Our prayers go to Karen Ramey on the loss of Bobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.