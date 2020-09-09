If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — September 8, 1920
A good sized crowd attended the reunion at Camp Walker last Thursday, notwithstanding the threatening appearance of the weather, and enjoyed a pleasant day and splendid lunches. Speeches were made by Hon. E. A. Brannon, of Weston, Democratic candidate for attorney general; Rev. Dr. Brooke, Senator G. K. Kump, J. S. Zimmerman, J. S. Kuykendall. C.M. Pultz presided and made a short address.
Carl Sanders came home Thursday from a government hospital, where he has been since he was badly wounded in France more than 2 years ago. In all his sufferings he has borne a most cheerful and optimistic spirit and no complaints have been heard from him. In honor of his homecoming, his friends gaily decorated an automobile with flags and bunting and met him at the train and took him to his home.
Robert F. Guthrie, son of the late W. N. Guthrie of this place, was married in Detroit, Michigan, August 31, to Miss Jean McInally, of Scotland. The bride was a Red Cross Nurse and Mr. Guthrie met her while he was quartered at Quantico, Va., where he was with the U.S. Marines.
50 Years Ago — September 9, 1970
A high of 90 degrees on the 3rd and a low of 50 degrees on the 8th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .29 inches for the week.
Twenty-nine radio stations, blanketing the entire state of W. Va., will carry all WVU football games this fall on the Mountaineer Sports Networking. The stations extend into all areas of the Mountain State, and 1 is located in neighboring Maryland, WMSG, in Oakland. Powerful 20,000-watt WWVA in Wheeling will also carry the complete schedule. The originating station will be WAJR, Morgantown.
Evidence of the keen competition in the annual Make It Yourself With Wool 1970 competition for District I will be held November 14 at the W. Va. School for the Blind, Romney. Any girls between the ages of 14 and 21 years of age are eligible to enter.
40 Years Ago — September 10, 1980
The Potomac Comprehensive Diagnostic and Guidance Center has just been completed, and plans are that it will be in full operation by the beginning of October. The Center is located in Romney, adjacent to Hampshire Memorial Hospital. The Center’s purpose is to provide services for the developmentally disabled persons of all ages within the 12-county region of Eastern W. Va.
The Highland Arts Unlimited Membership campaign is entering the 3rd week and both “old” and “new” members are urged to mail their contributions as soon as possible so they will be assured of free admittance to the United States Marine Band on Mond., Sept. 15. This initial performance for the ‘80-81 season promises to be 1 of the outstanding programs of the year; tickets will be on advance sale at the banks and music stores in Keyser, Otts and Vandergrifts in Cumberland, and other locations to be announced for Romney, Moorefield and Petersburg.
Last weekend, during Hampshire County Heritage Days at Hampshire Park, some members of the Highland Twirlers Square Dance Club demonstrated the fun and enjoyment of square dancing to all those who visited the park. Calling for the dances was the regular Club Caller, Bob Boswell, a native of Cumberland, Md., who can be found calling every 2nd and 4th Saturday nights from 8 to 11 p.m. right here in Romney at the grade school.
30 Years Ago — September 12, 1990
For the past 5 years the Greater Romney Jaycees have sponsored a Beautiful Baby Contest at the Hampshire County Fair. This contest was again very successful with 55 adorable babies entering. Brittany Delena Barb of Romney was the 1st place winner. She is the daughter of Troy and Teresa Barb. Brittany received a $50 savings bond.
The Hampshire Parish of the United Methodist Church will be having its 6th annual Fall Parish Retreat at the Augusta United Methodist Church on Sat., Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A covered dish meal will be shared at noon. The retreat’s service will be highlighted with special music, spiritual preaching, good food and fellowship.
Preliminary figures from the U.S. Census Bureau in Washington, D.C., tells what most West Virginians already know – the state’s population is declining. Preliminary 1990 Census figures show the state with 1,782,958 residents while official 1980 figures had the state’s population at 1,950,000, a decline of 167,042 residents.
20 Years Ago — September 13, 2000
The state Division of Highways collected 455,371 tires during a statewide campaign that offered residents a place to dispose of waste tires free of charge. The collection program ended earlier this month. In Hampshire County, 17,964 tires were collected during the 4-week program, said Rich Patterson, acting-highway administrator for the county.
The Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce last week held its 10th Anniversary Celebration at the new Taggart Hall Museum and Visitor’s Center. Numerous members and friends of the chamber were present to enjoy a look at the new attraction. The meal, sponsored by Cookman’s Insurance, was catered by Mario’s Italian Restaurant in Romney.
The Grover Gilman family of Foxes Hollow certainly had their work cut out for them when they were ready to pick sweet corn this summer for roasting. Some of the corn stalks measured close to 15 feet, the Gilmans report. Gilman and neighbor Shirley Hunt figured the best way to get to the top is with a ladder.
10 Years Ago — September 8, 2010
This summer’s temperatures will go down in the history books as hot, but they don’t exceed the record, according to the National Climatic Data Center, Ashville, N.C. Jeff Robel is a physical scientist with NCDC and says the hottest summer on record for Romney was in 1999.
The future of the Romney Celebration Park comes closer as the Romney 250th celebration is planned for 2012. The park will be located on a strip of land to the right of Town Hall. A concept of the park shows the Veteran Memorial Plaza, the low seating walls and a fountain. The park walls will be built with bricks sold by the Romney 250th Celebration committee as a fundraiser.
It’s difficult to tell now whether construction crews on the new 65,000 square foot, $35 million Hampshire Memorial Hospital are working from the ground up or from the top down. With workers busy on all levels, the new facility, which is located on a 50-acre parcel off Sunrise Boulevard has already begun to take shape. Valley Health broke ground on the new hospital in 2008.
