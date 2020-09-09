“Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” Psalm 27:14. Sometimes God calls us to wait and not act.
Our job is to continue to trust Him along the way. To surrender our will for His, to exchange our timing for His, knowing that He holds every moment in His hands.
Birthday wishes for the next 2 weeks: Lorie Haslacker, Ronnie Moreland, Frankie Watson and cousin Marvin Sipes, all Sept. 11. Leigha Masse, Sept. 16; Glenn Stafford, Brian Bohrer, Alissa Charleton and Margaret Ginevan, Sept. 17; my husband Ralph Malcolm and niece Mary Pownell, Sept. 18; Janet Clark, Sept. 19; Steve Swimley and Michael Paul McKee, Sept. 20; Pastor Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept. 21; Barbara Moreland, Sept. 22; Annabella Kitzmiller and Pastor Danny Combs, Sept. 23.
Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Mel Mongomery, Sept. 8; Robert and Lorie Haslacker, Sept. 11; Frank and Fern Watson, Sept. 18; Brian and Donna Nestor, Sept. 22; Alvin and Phyllis Barnes and Wilbert and Betty Galliger, Sept. 24; Robert and Martha Barnes and Jerry and Kathy Loudin, Sept. 25.
Schools are opening today with about 75 percent of students attending. Our grandchildren were excited to go, too. They will be rotating different days.
Some sports have resumed. We were able to go and watch the soccer game Saturday. Field is really nice. It is like seeing a game on TV, so bright and you can see the lines without them being painted. There will be several years of sports being played there.
Happy grandparents day, Sunday, Sept. 13 to all grandparents.
Willis Bohrer has been under the weather for a few weeks; him and Betty Jo will not be at the Market for the rest of the season. Will be open Wednesday, Sept. 9 by Tim and Becca Cooper. Stop in and greet them with a country welcome. Might see Willis visiting or walking around.
Leaves are beginning to fall, and people are getting things gathered for winter. It is coming, even if you are not ready, another season is upon us with Christmas just 3 months away. Yes, start that shopping.
Prayer concerns: Willis Bohrer, Anthony Voit, Terri Santymire, Wilbur Galliher, Dallas Fowler, Lorie Pownell Zebarth, Ethan Sowers, Patt Campbell, Diane Perry and Bobbie Jean Barnes.
