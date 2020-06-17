Things remain calm in our little corner of Hampshire County and the Mayors’ Office in downtown Horn Camp has been open for business all the time during the COVID-19 pandemic – and a few folks have stopped by for corn cobs, as still a severe shortage on toilet paper and, of course, the public bath has been well-used.
Want to send special wishes to all of the 2020 graduates–our local graduates are Hannah and Sarah Combs, Kendra Keith, Marissa Simmons, Jada Fout and Tayla Ours.
On May 31, a baby girl was born to Josh and Savannah Junkins of N.C., and has been named Marlowe Nell–congratulations to the family, which include grandparents, Mitchell and Debbie Bean and great grandmother, Zanna Bean, of here.
Congratulations to Allison Trimble and Shannon Doman on their recent marriage.
Special belated birthday wishes going out to Myrna (Heare) Snider of Stephens City on her 85th year and to Garland Davis on his 65th, Mark Hott and to Janet McKee, Alvin McKee and grandson, Brayden and Mrs. Rita Hott. Molly Landis will be celebrating her birthday next week, as well as Alanna Funk will be celebrating the big 50.
Special anniversary wishes are going to Wayne and Una Lupton, who will be celebrating 70 years of marriage on June 26. This couple, born and reared in the community, are parents of 7 children and a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also. Mr. Lupton recently celebrated his 90th birthday and daughters Nancy Poland and Cinda Bowman have birthdays in June, too.
Also celebrating wedding anniversaries this month were Dick and Linda Baker of Grassy Lick Rd. and Bill and Dorothy Roomsburg of Augusta – and very dear friends in Martinsburg celebrated 50 years of marriage last week: Nelson and Carolyn Stephens.
Matthew Padgett of Middleburg, Va. was recently at his place in Pot Lick Cove.
Ernie and Betty Racey have enjoyed having recent callers: Harry and Helen Pyles, Chuck Ramsay, Jed Metzler, Brad and Laurie Racey, Daniel Barbe, Brian Manison, Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Amanda and Ali Twigg, Allen Bean and Terry and Alanna Funk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.