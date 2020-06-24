Our community is slowly coming back to life. Everyone seems to be hesitating about picking up the threads of community activities. I am happy to let you know that Capon Valley Ruritan Club at Yellow Spring will be holding an event to help us celebrate the Fourth of July, and will be held on Saturday, July 4, at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club grounds on Capon River Road. Starting at 9 a.m., a classic car show will grace the grounds and provide a glimpse of yesterday for the car buffs. I think there is a special car in all our memories that stands out and calls to us. Come and admire them. Barbequed chicken halves will be available starting at 10 a.m. and will be available until sold out. At 11:30 a.m., a patriotic presentation will be held and Ruritan scholarships will also be given. This event has been a constant for many years and we all enjoy it.
HARSHA (Hampshire County retired school employees) will continue their third schoolhouse tour sometime during the month of July. Robert Smith will again be our guide and will be exploring the Slanesville and Cold Stream areas of the county. I will provide the correct meeting date and time as soon as it becomes final. Any interested party or person with information to contribute is invited to meet up with the group and share knowledge.
A classmate of my sister, Joyce, shared some information about the death of a classmate from the years spent at the Capon Bridge schools. Sandra Hamilton Fields was born on May 6, 1949 in Capon Bridge to Amos and Jessie Washington Hamilton. She died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center. She grew up in the area, attending the local schools, later marrying Horace Fields of Woodstock and raising a son, Adrian. Her husband preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Adrian and numerous other relatives. Sandra's sister, Theresa Chestnut, is buried at Capon Chapel, near Amos and Jessie Hamilton. I recall the family well. They were a part of the close-knit Cold Stream community.
Two Hampshire County law students have graduated from law school at Morgantown and are now studying hard for bar exams in July. Congratulations to Amanda Greene of Romney and Logan Mantz of Capon Bridge. We salute you for reaching your goal and look forward to following your careers.
Joyce and I took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during a recent Friday afternoon conversation. It was a very warm, humid day and our thoughts turned to making ice cream the old fashioned way. During our childhood, this was a rare treat, occurring only a few times a year. Dad would go to the "bridge" and purchase a large block of ice from Whitacre's Grocery (now El Puente, the Mexican restaurant) and haul it home in a metal wash tub on the back of his pickup. Time was spent using the ice pick and reducing the large block to smaller pieces that would go around the canister. Mother would prepare the mixture, which would turn into that frozen delicacy, using milk and cream provided by our milk cows and fresh eggs from our chickens. She usually made vanilla ice cream but would sometimes make chocolate, or strawberry and orange pineapple, Dad's favorite. We took turns turning the crank on the machine, adding coarse salt and more ice as needed. As the mixture in the canister cooled and began to freeze, it became harder and harder to turn. Finally the moment arrived when it was pronounced done. We gathered around with spoons for a taste as the paddles were removed from the ice cream. Then, all excess water was drained off and fresh ice packed around the canister. A canvas was placed over it then placed in a cool spot until all could enjoy it. We also recalled homemade rolls with real butter and strawberry jam and cottage cheese made with real cream – that is a memory for another day. Growing up on a working farm with brothers and sisters is a memory I will always cherish.
