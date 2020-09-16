What makes us so unique here in the mountains of West Virginia? One distinction is the ability to create from scratch. An example might be a pieced together quilt whose beauty has increased substantially over the years. Originally created along dirt roads with limited access, traditional patterns continue to be passed down from one generation to the next. Storytelling is another unique way to preserve our traditions. Whether put to tune, captured in an old photograph, recited in a poem, included in a recipe or woven into a quilt, country traditions continue to flourish in the place we call home. As we continue to learn from each other, we keep alive the threads that have woven us together for many years. A rich heritage must include the lives and stories of those who came before us.
At the River House: Café – Sat. Sept 19 and Sat. Sept 26, hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. Sept 20 and Sun. Sept. 27, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Art For All” supplies are available for customers when dining in or carrying out. Saturday’s menu includes a dinner special from 5 to 8 p.m. Other local favorites include “Grown Up Grilled Cheese” and “Ham Biscuit.” Weekly soup and dessert specials are also available. Usher in the bright fall days with a delightful chai tea. Seating options include a riverside table. Contact them at 304-856-2440, on their Facebook page or website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Mon. Aug. 17- Wed. Sept. 30, The Lost Art of Letter Writing. This challenge was created to revive the art of letter writing. Weekly prompts are being distributed along with suggestions for how to capture your reader’s attention. It’s not too late to sign up on the River House website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sun. Sept. 20, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m. This meeting will be on-site and available via the Zoom app. There will be 2 presentations – 1 on the photography of Ansel Adams and the 2nd on how to use photography for inspiration and how it influences art. Everyone is invited to attend this free event. Participants may bring recent photos for discussion. The Zoom details can be obtained by contacting Ibi Hinrichs at ibiphotographynow@gmail.com.
Sun. Sept. 20, Virtual Poetry Afternoon, 2:30-4 p.m. This month features poet Marge Merrill, who is celebrating the publication of her first chapbook, “There Is Music in the Rattle of the Chains.” The link, meeting ID and passcode can be located on The River House website. Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440, on their Facebook page, or website.
Sun. Sept. 27, Herb Club, 3-4:30 p.m. Each month, a local herbalist will discuss herbal recipes, remedies, and overall increase our knowledge about herbs. Arrive early if you plan to order from the café, which closes at 3 p.m. Additional information is available on The River House website.
Looking Ahead: Open Mic returns soon including solo performances. Stay tuned for additional information in the near future.
At Capon Bridge Library: The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Sept. is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Included with your card is access to the online catalogue as well as e-books and audiobooks through the Libby or Overdrive apps. Curbside service continues to be available for those who choose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed at 11 a.m. The book sale is ongoing, as well as free books, magazines and kids’ kits (weekly craft projects) that are available on the front porch. Donations are needed for the crafts, including toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
The deadline for census responses is Sept 30.
The Library is also exploring ways to provide additional support for children needing help with virtual learning. Currently, there is Wi-Fi available on the front porch and in the pavilion. Additional resources are being developed to allow more students to access the Internet.
Please remember to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The library levy is again on the ballot and they need your support.
Additional Events
Mondays – AA meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays – Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2773 for additional information.
Second Tuesday of each month – Capon Bridge Council Meetings at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and are currently being held at the Library Pavilion. Contact the office at 304-856-3625 to put items on the agenda.
Prescheduled events and meetings may be canceled. Call ahead, check the Internet or Facebook to ensure your event is still on the calendar.
Special Days to Celebrate in September
Sept. 20 – National Pepperoni Day. Although usually paired with pizza, pepperoni can also be enjoyed with crackers as a snack, or even by itself. Always tasty, don’t miss this opportunity to indulge a little on this special day.
Sept. 21 – International Day of Peace. This holiday was created to recognize the dedicated efforts toward strengthening peace around the world. Enjoy some time with your children discussing nonviolent solutions to our current problems or talk to them about famous Americans who have promoted peace in their lifetime.
Sept. 27 – Love Note Day. This day inspires us to create something special for those we love. Whether it’s a note in a lunch box or posting a message on the refrigerator or even writing a note to your best friend, don’t forget to express your love to others. In the process, you might make their day one they’ll remember for a long time.
Sept. 29 – National Coffee Day. For those of us who always start the day with a cup of joe, we look forward to this day all year. The sip of that 1st cup of coffee helps us get the day started on the right foot. Other ways to enjoy coffee might include chocolate-coated coffee beans, mixing it with your favorite cocktail, or blending it into a smoothie with some ice cream.
