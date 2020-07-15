The Independence Day celebration held at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on July 4th was a successful event. The antique car show drew a good crowd; all 4 of the scholarship recipients were present to accept their awards. The club's only regret is that they didn’t prepare enough barbecued chicken. Because of the pandemic, they didn’t know what size crowd to expect and the chicken sold out much too early. The club regrets that if you came to get chicken and were disappointed, but appreciates all who came out to support the club. This is normally their biggest fundraiser of the year. The club plans to hold another barbecued chicken sale in the near future.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has decided to hold their annual church picnic at the LaFollette farmhouse. They will be observing social distancing and wearing facemasks. Everything will be held outdoors, including the buffet lunch, where gloves and facemasks will be provided for the buffet line. Worship service will begin at 11:15 on Aug. 9 with a carry-in lunch to follow. The church has decided to cancel their annual yard/bake/soup sale and the oyster/turkey dinner scheduled for the fall.
I was happy to see that the governor mandated facemasks for all indoor activities. As a senior citizen with diabetes and other health problems, I wear a mask each time I leave my house and am concerned when I encounter anyone who is not wearing one. I hope these precautions will help bring an end to this pandemic.
The recent thundershower perked up the plants in my garden that had begun to wilt and die, but if we do not get some more rain soon, I might as well give up the hope of getting any tomatoes, squash or cucumbers from my garden.
Happy birthday wishes to: Betty Hott, July 20; Chris Orndorff, July 22; John Reid, July 28; and Dorothy Cooper, July 30 (and our prayers for Dorothy on the loss of Dan).
Everyone please be safe in this time of the pandemic and social unrest and remember that with our prayers and God’s help, there is a brighter future for all of us. o
