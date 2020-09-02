I am enjoying the much-needed rain and I hope everyone received a good shower. Summer is definitely winding down, and soon the yellow school buses will be on the highways. We should observe all the precautions in order to keep everyone safe.
The retired teachers will be completing the second half of their 2020 Schoolhouse Tour on Monday, Oct. 26. The group will meet at the old Capon Bridge High School at 7:45 a.m. Robert Smith will be taking us to locations in Bloomery, Slanesville and North River Mills. If you are interested, just show up at the proper time and join us. I really enjoyed the last occasion and gained some new information.
On Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m., Commander Matt Arnott and an honor guard from Camp 2249, Mountaineer Partisan Rangers, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will install and dedicate a new headstone for Lorenzo Dow Shanholtzer, a Civil War soldier from Hampshire County. The ceremony will take place in the cemetery at Three Churches. The Shanholtzer History book, compiled by Dr. Wilmer Kerns, states he was the son of Silas and Joanna Patterson Shanholtzer, born on July 1, 1841 and died Feb. 16, 1862 in battle. He is listed as a corporal in the 114th Va. Militia and was unmarried. All Confederate soldiers are legally recognized as United States Veterans.
Senior birthdays in the month of August include Laura Birchwood and Glen Bland. Happy Birthday to you both.
Our churches in the area are working hard to find new ways to reach out with a positive message for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.