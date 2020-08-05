Frostburg honors 4
FROSTBURG — Four students from Hampshire County have been named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Students on the list must carry at least 12 credit hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.4. Students with a 4.0 GPA are noted for distinction.
The local honorees are Samantha Haluska of Levels, Lisa Ketterman of Points, Raye Maguire of Paw Paw and Aaron Smith, of Romney.
Ketterman, Maguire and Smith earned distinction for their 4.0s.
Shifflett earns master’s
FROSTBURG, Md. — Bethany Shifflett, of Capon Bridge has received a Master of Science degree in counseling psychology from Frostburg State University.
She is 1 of more than 650 degrees awarded for the spring semester.
Frostburg State awards bachelor’s degrees
FROSTBURG, Md., — Two Hampshire County students have earned undergraduate degrees from Frostburg State University for the spring semester. While the 156th commencement ceremony has been postponed, diplomas were still awarded to more than 650 candidates for degrees.
The Hampshire recipients are:
Lisa Ketterman of Points, with a Bachelor of Science degree in adventure sports management.
Charles Sine of Capon Bridge, with a Bachelor of Science degree in law and society and political science.
Augusta woman earns degree from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — Hope Ramey of Augusta has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University.
WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1. The online nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
