“Instead, we will speak the truth in love, growing in every way more and more like Christ, who is the head of his body, the church. He makes the whole body fit together perfectly. As each part does its own special work, it helps the other parts grow, so that the whole body is healthy and growing and full of love.” Ephesians 4:15-16.
Happy birthday wishes to Becky Ward, July 4; Becky Hott, July 5; Robert Haslacker II, July 8; Kristen Daughtery, Brad Lambert, Mischell Bohrer, Pearl Carr, all July 9; Melanie Montgomery; July 10; Ricky Moreland and Luci Harris, July 12; Joe Mckenry, July 14; Nancy F. Heavner, July 15; Jeff Bohrer, July 15.
Anniversary wishes to granddaughter Brittany and husband Anthony Lewis, July 6; Mike and Margaret Ginevan, July 5; Nathan and Katie Wells, July 9.
Capon Chapel had church outside on Sunday. Glad that a lot of the churches are opening up for services.
Hampshire High School is doing conditioning for sports. They are putting 10 in a group to practice. Capon Bridge Middle School started cheerleading conditioning on Monday, June 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Farmers are working hard to get in hay. They are always baling square and round bales. Looks nice in the fields. Cindy got her square bales on Saturday. Always a good time. She appreciated her nephew Allen and his 3 friends, brother Gary and Dad Ralph and Brittany and Anthony.
Prayer requests to Joey Fishel, Ethan Sowers, Kenny Wolford and Julie Masse.
Drink plenty of water when in the heat; leg cramps are painful. Any news or want something in the paper please call or email bundy1@frontier.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.