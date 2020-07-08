Recently, my husband has decided to leave bedroom window open when we go to bed. Even though the air conditioner sometimes runs in the background, I am grateful for his decision. In the earliest hours of the morning, the songs of birds announcing the day drift in through the bedroom window. Before I open my eyes, the sounds of nature have incorporated themselves into my day. When I arise, my feet head towards the screened in porch (with coffee in hand) for the sighting of my bird friends and perhaps a little writing. The joys of living in the country, especially West Virginia, cannot be overstated. I am proud to call WV my home.
Event news
Capon Bridge Founders Day previously scheduled on Sept. 26 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. Plans are in the works for next year’s celebration.
At The River House: Saturday hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go food and outdoor dining. 304-856-2440, The River House, www.theriverhousewv.org. Congratulations go out to John Berry and everyone associated with the Mountain Echoes Poetry Competition. This collaborative event cohosted by The River House and The Wardensville Garden Market, was a huge success and awarded first place to Emily Yates, who recited one of her original poems, “That Girl.” This competition promises to become an annual event. The River House “Art for All” program will now provide packets on Saturday for use at your table or to-go.
At Capon Bridge Library: The Library is now open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Only 3 patrons will be allowed in at one time. Computer usage will be available for 2 patrons at a time. Patrons will be required to wear a protective face covering as well as gloves if planning to look through the books. Hand sanitizing is required prior to entering the library. Curbside service will continue to be available for those who chose this option. You can request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777. In addition, the front porch will continue to have free books, audios and magazines. Small children should not visit at this time.
The summer Reading Program is underway. This year’s theme will be “Imagine Your Story.” You can sign the children up online or call the library to enroll them. Books can be picked up by parents for the full 4-week program. This program includes crafts, papers and goodies for each week. Check their FB page for additional details. You can also sign up for their newsletter on their website. On Wednesday mornings at 11 a.m., the book of the week will be read on FB.
HC Parks and Recreation: Hampshire County has passed a resolution to recognize July as Parks and Recreation Month. Identified as an integral part of a healthy, active community, our parks connect us with nature and help us identify areas of interest in our environment that benefit families and friends alike. Access to the Cacapon River, for example, provides an enjoyable atmosphere to relax, especially during these hot summer days. Spend an afternoon with loved ones and enjoy the great outdoors. Hampshire County Parks are now open with social distancing guidelines in place. There are different stipulations for each of the 6 parks. Check their website or FB for additional details.
The United Methodist Churches in the Capon Charge worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the ZOOM app. You can contact them on their website for additional information or at Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/). North River Mills Sunday service begins at 1 p.m., Capon Chapel also at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Capon Bible Fellowship Clothing Exchange has resumed. Usually open on Fridays and Saturdays, check for open signs or flags upon arrival.
The Cat and the Fiddle – Online classes continue to be available. In addition, teachers and students attending classes must wear masks. Other protocols include hand washing upon arrival and physical distancing. Waiting room is unavailable at the present time. Contact them at 443-860-2461 for additional information.
Farmer’s Daughter – Open for carry out lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Regular hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2550 or info@farmersdaughterwv.com.
Capon Bridge restaurants are adhering to the social distance guidelines as well as operating at 50% capacity. Some have added outdoor seating. Why not enjoy one of our cool evenings outside at one of your favorite local spots soon?
Prescheduled events and meetings may still be canceled. Call ahead, check the Internet or Facebook to ensure your event is still on and to determine what precautions may be in place. Social distancing is being practiced in all businesses as well as recommendations for facial coverings.
Special Days to Celebrate in July:
July 12 – Simplicity Day. Although every day offers opportunities to simplify our lives, perhaps we could identify 1 area on this day to organize and trim down some of the “noise” in our lives.
July 13 - National French Fries Day. While French fries from McDonald’s are not the best food choice for our bodies, they sure do taste good when paired with a sandwich and drink from the drive through.
July 18 – World Listening Day and National Hot Dog Day. An unlikely pairing, these 2 have something in common. They both occur while attending a ball game and listening to the referee announce, “batter out.” In any event, slather up those dogs with ketchup, mustard, relish, pickles and whatever else you desire. It’s a favorite summertime treat.
July 21 – National Junk Food Day. I was thinking about leaving this one out, but thought of all those folks who support these products and so here is their special day. Little Debbie’s, Twinkies, potato chips, and candy bars can all be sampled guilt free on the 21st.
July 22 – Summer Leisure Day. This day suggests lounging under an umbrella at the beach, snoozing on an outdoor hammock, or simply playing catch with your children. Take the time to enjoy the summer season relaxing with friends and family.
Month Long Celebrations in July:
American Artist Appreciation Month: Gaining an appreciation of art can be both inspiring and uplifting. Online classes as well as local libraries include opportunities for enrichment in the arts. In addition, our Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is an excellent source for increasing your knowledge of American artists. Many of these events are free.
Read-an-Almanac Month: As a new vegetable gardener, I find the Farmer’s Almanac an excellent read for techniques, moon cycles and just plain fun. Published every year, in some ways, they see timeless to me.
National Foreign Language Month. As our world continues to diversify, languages of the various cultures become more important. Audio lessons are readily available at your local bookstore or library and can be utilized for learning, especially during long trips in the car.
