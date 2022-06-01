When it comes to planting the myriad containers on our front porch and back deck, we experiment with interesting new plants and color combinations.
Since the bulk of them are annuals if they don’t do very well we simply don’t buy them again. Fortunately, that’s. rarely the case, but it’s always good to keep the plant tags in a special place like your journal so you can note on them if the plant didn’t perform very well.
This year we have some creamy white marigolds with big beautiful flowers. I can’t wait.
Put plants of various shapes, sizes and textures together in the same container to complement and contrast.
Pay attention to the space you have to work with on your porch, balcony or deck. Vertical may be the way to go on the patio and I know you can find inexpensive hanging tomato gardens and have tomatoes all summer.
Window boxes are perfect for small spaces and shouldn’t be limited to window sills. Use strong bicycle hooks to support them on the railing of your balcony or deck. Place fragrant potted plants on stairs leading to the porch or deck.
Geraniums in scents such as rose, chocolate, mint and even coconut are perfect for this purpose. (There are even citronella-scented geraniums to repel mosquitoes on your porch.) If you like the smell of lavender, it does nicely in a pot by the stairs also. You’ll get a “scents-ual” experience every time you brush by them.
A large unused or even broken bird bath can be a wonderful planter. Red geraniums with Vinca and white Calibrachoa will be a lovely sight in the yard.
My personal favorite when it comes to unusual containers is the huge stump beside our drive. It’s shaded and the red and white impatiens combined with vinca were just gorgeous last year.
This year, Larry is digging the inside out of another stump, this time in the sun. We have found stumps are very good at retaining the moisture in the soil. Since it’s in the sun, sweet potato vines in several shapes and colors would be interesting dribbling over the side of the new one.
Tall purple fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum “Rubrum”) would be attractive with 1 or 2 broad, mid-height plants such as heliotrope or dwarf dahlias. Then add a trailing plant, such as ivy geranium or licorice plant (Helichrysum Petiolare).
Flowers are great, but don’t be afraid to branch out by adding some vegetables and specimen plants to the mix.
Cherry tomatoes, carrots and herbs generally do well in container gardens and many dwarf vegetables are bred especially for containers.
There are very few plants that cannot be grown in some type of container. Even trees can be grown in a pot if it’s large enough. Don’t be afraid to try new and unusual combos.
A great thing about growing plants in containers is the plants can be changed for the seasons or just because they’ve become boring. Plus you can move them indoors for the winter with very little effort.
If you have an area getting full sun only part of the day, remember this: A sun-loving plant can live with as little as 4 hours a day, but a shade lover will not survive with more than an hour or so of full morning sun and will die in hot midday or afternoon sun.
So before you plant, monitor the site and see how much sun it actually gets so you’ll know what will do best there.
Market update: Valley View Greenhouse has everything you could possibly want for your garden. Stop and see their amazing variety of plants and then try and narrow down how many you want. We left with 10, and I was just going to say hello to Lisa and Paul.
