I have a Christmas confession to make.
When I have a string of Christmas lights that doesn’t work, for whatever reason, I simply throw them away.
I know, I know. It’s not very eco-conscious, and it’s quite honestly wasteful and lazy. But that’s what I do.
Unless, of course, I’m helping my mom decorate their house in Fredericksburg for the holiday, like I have for the last few years when I make the trip back for Thanksgiving.
In Fredericksburg, if there’s a strand of lights that doesn’t work, you find out why.
Is there a loose bulb? Is it an issue with the outlet? Is it a fuse problem? You troubleshoot and you fix. That’s what you do in Fredericksburg.
So, last weekend when I was helping my mom bring up all the outdoor Christmas lights from the basement – all of which are separated into plastic bags, numbered and labeled in Sharpie with where exactly on the front of the house they’re supposed to go (for example, “tall bush, driveway side, plugs into 11”).
Of course, we have to test the lights. It’s tradition, and also just plain good planning.
Most of the outdoor lights worked, except for a handful. That’s fine, Mom said, because we can run out to Walmart to buy what we need. I made a list, I checked it twice, and Mom and I (decked out in our holiday finery: me in a vintage Christmas turtleneck and her in a sweatshirt with sheep on the front wearing sombreros, that reads, “Fleece Navidad”) bopped out to Walmart.
I was floored, first of all, by the prices these days. And I know that’s a common reaction when at any store, at any time, buying anything, but really I was agog. Christmas lights aren’t exactly cheap. We picked out what we needed and headed home.
Fast-forward a few hours. Mom and I have successfully wrapped strings of lights around the front porch railing, the tall bushes and the jagger bushes. Everything worked great, because we tested as we went, like any self-respecting Christmas light veterans.
Until, of course, we were finished. We plugged it all in, and the brand-new strands that we had braved Walmart for mere hours ago, were stoutly unlit.
I uttered an impressive string of expletives that will no doubt land me on the Naughty List this year.
Mom was incredulous. “How is that possible?” she asked.
I was infuriated. “What a bunch of cheap crap!” I growled.
Our Christmas spirit flickered a bit. We did the traditional troubleshooting, determined that the problem strand was, in fact, the brand new box of lights. We brought the faulty strand into the house, plopped it on the kitchen table and prepped it for surgery.
Now, my mother and I are no engineers. She did marry one, though, and I have a horrendous case of overconfidence. We were determined to fix it.
So we used my dad’s screwdriver to open up the lights and replace the fuses – which were 100 percent burned to a crisp. I’m no electrician, but I guess having all your front porch and bush lights on the same flow of electricity doesn’t work.
At least, it didn’t on Saturday night.
Mom recruited Dad’s help in separating the right and left porch lights onto separate power sources, which, paired with our marvelous feat of engineering, solved our problem.
A Christmas miracle? A little bit of luck? Deft hands, technical skills and electrical know-how on the part of the Grosskopf women? A mix of the 3?
Whatever the case, the annual task is always an exercise in patience. Something that Mom seems to have in spades, and something that maybe, if I’m lucky, I’ll find under the tree Christmas morning.
Might come in handy when I help with the lights NEXT year.
