As I sit here and write this devotion for you today, I wanted to write something that was more than just a time of encouragement for you, but instead I wanted to be sure that you felt motivated as well.
In everything that I share with you, I always want to be sure that it is brought to me by the Holy Spirit Himself. Today, this verse came across my iPhone that made me feel challenged personally, and I wanted to pass it along to you all as well.
“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with action and in truth.” (1 John 3:18)
This is something that just screamed at me and made me reflect upon my own life. Growing up, I noticed that “I love you” is a term that is thrown around and used so loosely.
Ten years ago, when I was in high school, I think that every single couple in the school was saying this phrase back and forth. These words were being used by teenagers who were only in a relationship for a week or 2.
We all thought we knew what love was, but I have come to realize that we had no idea about it.
You see, “I love you” is far more than just a phrase that we say. It is also far more than a phrase that we only use in romantic relationships. The thing is, we can have a love for others that is not a romantic type of love. That love being the love of God.
Each person that we encounter each day, they are part of God’s creation. They are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). Each day Christ calls us to live our lives a certain way — in love.
‘I love you’ is far more than just a 3-word phrase, but it is a lifestyle that we should live by. Love is not a noun; Love is a verb. So, as you go throughout your every day, look around and ask yourself, how can my actions show everyone the love of God today?
There’s a song on Christian radio by the group For King and Country titled “Proof of Your Love” which lyrics say:
“So let my life be the proof,
The proof of your love
Let my love look like You
And what You’re made of
How You lived, how You died
Love is sacrifice
So let my life be the proof,
The proof of Your love.”
Let these lyrics be your challenge and your testimony today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.