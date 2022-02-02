In our Bible Study this past week, we read Luke’s account of Jesus’ preaching in the synagogue at Nazareth (Luke 4:16-30). Three of the 4 gospels tell a version of this story (you can find the other accounts in Matthew 13:53-58 and Mark 6:1-6).
In each telling of the story, the people are, at first, amazed at Jesus’ teaching and begin to praise him. In all 3 tellings the crowd quickly turns on Jesus.
In the 1st 2 gospels, Matthew and Mark, the story suggests that the people become upset when they realize that Jesus is one of them. They become enraged that his parents and siblings still live in town.
Their amazement turns to fury when they realize that someone they watched grow up is now trying to teach them. Nazareth was a small town, not a center of trade or education. In John’s gospel, Nathaniel asks, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” (John 1:46, NRSV). The years of people like Nathaniel asking that question have worn down the people of Nazareth to the point that even they are convinced that nothing good can come from them.
This self-loathing is the source of their fury that Jesus would dare come back and try to tell them they can be better.
In Luke’s gospel, the people seem more inclined to believe Jesus, but Jesus’ response to them suggests the people of Nazareth are demanding that he stay to help them, that he put Nazareth first.
Jesus responds by citing 2 additional scripture passages, from I and II Kings, in which the prophets Elijah and Elisha are sent to help outsiders. In Luke’s gospel, it is these words, it is Jesus’ refusal to put Nazareth first, that results in this rage and they even attempt to throw Jesus from a nearby cliff.
I hear much of myself in the peoples’ reactions in both versions of the story. I think of Charlottesville, Va., where I grew up, and how I struggle to accept how it has changed each time I go back.
I think of friends and, more significantly, the younger siblings and even children of friends who, in my mind, are frozen at the age I last spent more than a few hours with them.
Each time I visit, I expect them to be exactly the same as when I saw them last, no matter how many years have passed. I think this, too, is part of the people’s response in Luke’s Gospel, because in those moments where we finally do manage to update our expectation of a person, often our 1st instinct is to reach for what they can do for us.
They can fix our computer or our car. They can reach that hard spot or lift that heavy box. We flip too quickly from wondering what happened to that little child we remember to feeling like we are owed special treatment because “we knew them when.”
How quickly we go from never imagining that a person could help us to resenting them for not staying and helping more.
Jesus rejects these messages. Jesus’ words and actions in Nazareth declare that there is no place that is beyond God’s grace just as he declares there is nowhere that is first in God’s favor.
