This summer is continuing on with the wonky weather. We have had very hot days with scattered showers in among them. Fortunately, we had 1 or 2 cooler cloudy days thrown in, and we got a couple new plants in the ground. As always, the rain is good for plants, especially the new ones and any transplants. Keeping a new planting well-watered, whether it’s a transplant or a new arrival, during its 1st year is vitally important to get the roots acclimated to their new home. Hold off on the fertilizer, though. Lots of time for that next year.
I have been asked about getting rid of Japanese beetles. They seem to show up all at once. One day you look out and they’re everywhere, sort of like the naked ladies (Lycorus squamigera) in our garden, but not as pretty.
For now, how about just getting them off your plants? You can always knock them off into a bucket of soapy water, but the best way is to spray with a Japanese beetle killer, pyrethrin or neem. Pyrethrin is a safe way to control these nasty pests on roses, vegetables, flowers, grapes, trees and shrubs and I find it better than using a strong chemical. But, ideally, we need a way to get rid of them on a permanent basis, so read on.
While natural predators are the preferred way to take care of Japanese beetles, they have no natural predators here.
Japanese beetles lay eggs that develop into grubs. Japanese beetles have 2 life cycles per season and in our area the grub stage is late spring and fall. It’s easy to see where they’re located because they feed on the roots of plants, especially those of the grass in your lawn. This greatly reduces the ability of the grass to take up water, stressing it in this hot dry weather enough to create brown patches above the soil where the grass has died off. These brown patches are a good indicator that you have a grub infestation. Many adults flying around and feeding on leaves does not necessarily indicate an infestation of Japanese beetle grubs. The adult beetles are good flyers, and will travel to find a location with a suitable food source. You need to find the dead plant material and treat that area.
From now until the end of September, the grubs will be in the ground. Too much water causes the grubs to suffocate and come to the surface for air and to die. As with everything, there are a lot of old wives tales to get rid of the grubs, and although I have not tried any of these methods, you can give them a try if you’d like. Spray the ground where you suspect them of feeding with 2 tablespoons of dishwashing liquid diluted in 1 gallon of water, or boil some coffee grounds with a gallon of water and spray it on the soil. Supposedly, simply spreading some coffee grounds on the soil will keep the beetles away. Spray the liquid, the grubs surface, the birds eat them and everyone is happy. Spray once a week until none come up. You may need to start spraying in the spring, just to be sure. Also, the birds may begin to dig up those areas on their own, so keep an eye out for that.
There are all sorts of chemicals you can spray on your plants or apply to your soil, but in my mind, the best way to get rid of Japanese beetles, and keep them away, is with a biological control called milky spore. It comes in granules and powder and both are safe and equally effective, but the milky spore powder is much cheaper than the granules over the long term.
Milky spore is actually a bacteria that infects and kills the grubs. When you apply it in little piles at regular intervals to the surface of your soil, the bacteria soaks into the ground, dissipates and reproduces. It begins working as soon as it is applied as long as the grubs are feeding. The Japanese beetle larvae underground eat the burgeoning bacteria and it turns their body ﬂuids into a milky liquid, causing them to die. Once the grubs are infected, they will multiply the spore several billion times and spread it further before dying. Applied now and through early October, it is a battle worth waging and winning. Bear in mind this is not an overnight cure or maybe not even this season, but it will work. Sorry if that was too much information. I tend to get carried away.
The Friends of the Library sold raffle tickets at the Peach Festival and I want to thank everyone who bought tickets. We enjoyed talking to many new folks and catching up with old friends as well. Raffle tickets will be available for sale at the library until the Arts Festival in September, so if you missed us, stop and see the beautiful hand quilted flag and the list of all the other items we will raffle off in September. And we thank you for supporting our local library.
