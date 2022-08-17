Sally Mullins

This summer is continuing on with the wonky weather. We have had very hot days with scattered showers in among them. Fortunately, we had 1 or 2 cooler cloudy days thrown in, and we got a couple new plants in the ground. As always, the rain is good for plants, especially the new ones and any transplants. Keeping a new planting well-watered, whether it’s a transplant or a new arrival, during its 1st year is vitally important to get the roots acclimated to their new home. Hold off on the fertilizer, though. Lots of time for that next year.

I have been asked about getting rid of Japanese beetles. They seem to show up all at once. One day you look out and they’re everywhere, sort of like the naked ladies (Lycorus squamigera) in our garden, but not as pretty. 

