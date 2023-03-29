I saw a post on Facebook a couple of days ago revealing that Kathy Ireland, 80s and 90s supermodel, had created her own swimwear line.
Good for her. That’s how I know I’ll have made it – when I can roll out a line of leopard-print one-pieces, bikinis, sarongs and extended-size flip flops. Mark my words: one day.
Anyway, I wasn’t bothered by the news itself, but the photo that was used with it.
It was airbrushed beyond recognition.
No, seriously – I read the headline of the article, looked at the photo, squinted, tilted my phone, crossed my eyes a little, and thought, “Huh, I guess that COULD be a picture of Kathy Ireland…”
She’s 60 years old. That’s a few years older than my mom, in case you were wondering.
Why do I bring my mom into this? Well, because my mom has four grown-up children (am I considered a grown up? Debatable), and Kathy has three.
Kathy also is a famous person, who I’m guessing has had ample access to fitness trainers, aestheticians, make-up artists, hairstylists and – evidently – photographers and tech-heads who know how to airbrush an image of a 60-year-old in a floral bathing suit beyond recognition.
This was deeply troubling to me, because I was simply scrolling on social media, eating some goldfish, absentmindedly rubbing the crumbs on my leggings, when I came across the headline and image.
Just minding my own business – then BOOM.
So I did a little Googling.
I looked up how old Kathy was.
I looked at her unedited photos.
I looked at pictures from her modeling career decades ago.
And I looked at the edited photo again.
And I decided that society decided somewhere down the line that women simply aren’t allowed to age.
Think about all those tabloids we have to look at while we’re in line at the Food Lion or the Walgreens that shout from their covers about how “well” certain female celebrities have aged.
Someone aging well = someone who looks as young as possible.
That’s it; I’ve cracked the code.
A celebrity like Kathy has that opportunity, to have teams of people giving her photos a once-over, erasing wrinkles, whitening teeth, smoothing skin. But that’s not real.
That’s not 60 for the rest of us – and it shouldn’t be.
We are constantly force-fed headlines about male celebrities “getting better with age,” but the second a picture surfaces of a female celebrity with gray hair or wrinkles, we have to hear about how they’ve “aged poorly.”
It leaves a bad taste in my mouth – especially since I plan to get better with age.
Remember how I said I looked at Kathy’s unedited photos during my Googling spree? Yeah, well even Kathy doesn’t look like the Kathy I saw while scrolling on Facebook, snacking on my goldfish. There are women out there comparing themselves to a version of a supermodel that doesn’t exist.
“Aging” doesn’t mean “aging poorly,” no matter what the splashy tabloid headlines say – and “looking old” is sort of a privilege, if you think about it.
You’ve made it this far, and the wrinkles and laugh lines tell stories.
Stories that I know I’d personally rather listen to than the ones so easily erased by Photoshop.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.