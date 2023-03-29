Emma June 2022

I saw a post on Facebook a couple of days ago revealing that Kathy Ireland, 80s and 90s supermodel, had created her own swimwear line.

Good for her. That’s how I know I’ll have made it – when I can roll out a line of leopard-print one-pieces, bikinis, sarongs and extended-size flip flops. Mark my words: one day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.