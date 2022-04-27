Many would be surprised to know that Easter isn’t over yet. Easter is more than one day. It is a whole season unto itself.
For centuries the Church has observed what is called the Great 50 Days – 50 days of celebrating Easter, which then ends on Pentecost when said church, the disciples, receive the Holy Spirit.
But everyone knows the story.
The women come to the cemetery in the darkness (where were the male disciples?). Jesus’s tomb is empty. They run back to tell the cowering men, “He is risen! The story of Jesus and us isn’t over; it’s just beginning. Everything’s up for grabs.”
Response of the disciples? “You’re nuts.”
None of the disciples expected the resurrection of the crucified Jesus. Even when resurrected Christ stood before them and led the Bible study, they couldn’t see.
The post-resurrection appearances of Jesus are mixed with fear, misapprehension, evening meals, locked doors, breakfast on the beach, and the disciples’ sexist unwillingness to believe the testimony of women. Even with the risen Christ standing in front of them speaking, some doubted. Mary Magdalene mistook him for a gardener.
God’s new age breaking in among us is so new and unexpected that we have trouble bringing it to speech. The discrepancies in the Gospel accounts of Easter are testimony to Easter’s reality.
The resurrection is a miraculous work of God that is humanly inconceivable. But our trouble thinking about Easter doesn’t mean it’s untrue.
Better than a resuscitation of a dead body, the resurrection is a vindication of crucified Jesus. Much more than the return of the robin in the spring, the butterfly emerging from the cocoon, or Jesus living on in the disciples’ memories, Resurrection is God’s great “No” to the forces of sin and death that nailed Jesus to the cross.
The one who forgave his crucifiers, who reached out to sinner and outcast, who stood up to the authorities, and spoke of a world shifting on its axis, the one who invited everybody to jump on board his revolution and was brutally nailed to a cross, that one is the only one God ever raised from the dead.
More intimidating than a dead prophet, social activist, or teacher; Jesus is alive, present, and promises that, because of him and his work, we’ll be eternally present with God too.
Easter is God’s victory, God’s grand self-attestation as if to say, “You want to know who I am, where I’m headed, look to the only one I ever raised from the dead.”
Once you lay aside your prejudices and dare to believe the women running from the tomb, so much about Jesus falls into place.
On the other hand, if Jesus has not been resurrected, nothing that the church or scripture claims about Christ makes sense.
No resurrected Christ, no hope. In his resurrection appearances we learned, It ain’t over between us and God until God says it’s over.
Because of resurrection, Christians don’t do dejection: “People don’t change.” “It’s over and finished.” “Get real.” “Nothing to be done.”
If God can raise crucified Jesus, never again can we be sure what’s impossible. Jesus is alive and busy, our labors are not the sole effort, and death never gets the last word.
A resurrected God keeps insisting on bringing something fresh into every situation, even the worst. The God of the exodus and the homecoming after Israel’s exile loves to surprise.
It is “scary to fall into the hands of the living God.” Presumably, it’s not frightening to be in the hands of a dead God, a dumb idol who never surprises or demands anything, a fake, a projection of our fondest desires and silliest wishes.
No wonder that the predominant Easter emotion was fear. It should be one of our emotions, too.
What’s the 1st thing done by the risen Christ? He goes looking for his dim-witted disciples, returning to the same knuckleheads who betrayed and disappointed him.
One would think that on the first day of your resurrected life you would burst into the palace in Jerusalem saying, “Pilate. You made a big mistake. Now it’s payback time.”
No, the risen Christ returns to Galilee, land of origin of his disciples. They didn’t go looking for him; once again, he turns to them and then turned them out into the whole world.
We have never known how to take the risen Christ’s words, “I am with you always.” Is it a promise or threat? Or is it both?
It’s as if Christ says, “I had but a few years to harass you before I was murdered. After resurrection, I am with you always. You’ll never be able to get God off your back.” The Easter mandate? “ Go. Tell somebody.”
He is Risen. He is risen ….. indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.