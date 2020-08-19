If you are not already in the habit of keeping a pen and paper on your bedside table, I heartily recommend that you start.
I have found that sometimes, especially in the wee hours, God will wake me up with a message that I ought to write down. I know that if I neglect to write it down, I won't remember it after my alarm goes off.
Sometimes, the message He gives consists of bullet points that I can later use for sermon outlines. Sometimes He brings to my remembrance certain Bible passages as well. (I recommend that you also memorize as many Bible verses as you can and invest in a good concordance.)
Sometimes the messages He gives me are comforting and sometimes they are explanations or warnings. Sometimes it is a combination of these.
Here is an example of recent messages:
This too shall pass.
This life has to run its course. Is there a reason for all this? Yes ... so people would repent and believe the gospel. The window of opportunity is closing fast. Soon there will be no more opportunity — to witness, to believe, to be saved. “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.” (Jeremiah 8:20)
“And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” (John 3:19)
I did write these down and now I pass them along to you in the hopes that you will also be pricked in your heart with the realization that you have only a limited time to take God up on His free offer of eternal salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.
If you are serious about making this important decision but are unsure how to go about it, contact me at Romney First Baptist Church ... and soon.
