It’s so difficult when you’ve known and loved someone your entire life and suddenly for some indescribable reason they have gone away.
I’ve watched members of my family slip away over time and slide right on out into eternity. Gone.
We stand by their graveside and say our goodbyes and tell ourselves we’ve had closure — whatever that is. I’ve said it to many people in truthfulness, “it never really gets better — it just gets different.”
Time doesn’t really heal all wounds, it just covers them over until something comes along and rips the scab off and lays it bare all over again.
This column isn’t meant to be morbid. Sometimes it just feels good to know that one is not alone in his or her walk through the dark places in life.
As a pastor I have dealt with many who have struggled with letting go of those who have gone on before us. But I have also listened to the cries of those who have dealt with yet another side of having to let go of loved ones who have not yet passed on.
Trying as hard as I could to understand their feelings of grief I found it difficult to fully comprehend their dilemma in dealing with diseases such as dementia.
I watched as both of my parents succumbed slowly to death. We have also had to deal with a brother and a sister who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, one in a car wreck and one from a heart attack. But I have come to understand as of late the turmoil of dealing with watching a loved one walk away by means of dementia, and/or Alzheimer’s.
I have struggled with trying to understand the hardships of watching a loved one lose his or her grasp of reality and slip into oblivion while physically sitting right in front of me.
There is a pain that comes with watching the one you love so dearly get to a point where he or she can no longer remember special things or events that occurred in their life.
Then to observe them struggle to remember the names of their own children or grandchildren.
I’ve experienced that very thing with my brother recently as things once familiar have become foreign to him.
Simple things like remembering how to dress themselves and remembering how to eat.
And once again we are reminded how things change in our lives and we find ourselves dealing with pain that a short time ago was so unfamiliar.
But then again I’m reminded of how our loved ones must feel as everything and everyone becomes strange to them. I try to imagine how it must be to them to not be able to put places and things together in their mind.
And all I can do now is pray for them and ask God for patience and for grace. And I remember at times now how important personal contact is to everyone involved.
And I’m reminded how our youth doesn’t last forever. How the things that were so important to us, like the way we looked, the clothes we wore and the car we drove. Age has a tendency to level the playing field for all of us.
I have learned a new compassion for those who are going through such times as this. And I learned to not be so quick to use simple phrases like, “I understand,” because I realize I didn’t understand at all.
So who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? This old pup is learning new things all the time.
On top of all that we have had to try to learn and understand, COVID-19 has made things even more difficult by not allowing us to even visit our loved ones. And I try to understand, but it seems cruel in a way to both them and us. To think that at a time when we need each other the most, we are forced to see them the least.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.