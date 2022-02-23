Dealing with our human emotions while attempting to keep in God’s good graces can oftentimes be both challenging and confusing.
There are so many emotions for us to have to work through that it feels at times as if we are stuck in some complicated maze that has one entrance and no exits. Once we get in to our emotional struggle we can’t get out.
And so we muddle through these emotional trials and tests, finding that every turn we make within this maze-like trap there is simply another long corridor, or another turn with no exit and pitfalls of quicksand – the more one struggles the deeper he or she sinks.
These God-given emotions can become quite problematic since they are so closely intertwined.
Unanswered frustrations create anxieties which arouse emotions of anger which can easily lead to bitterness. Fail to get a handle on the emotion of bitterness and one can find him or herself dealing with uninvited hatred. It just showed up over a little bit of time.
But let’s deal with just one of these emotions and hopefully settle that one before our dilemma becomes so complicated we can’t see our way out.
“What do I do about this anger, Pastor?”
First of all, realize that anger in itself is not necessarily a sin. God gave us these emotions for a reason.
I’ve named only the difficult emotions like anger and bitterness, but keep in mind that there are some really enjoyable God-given emotions that can lift our load, like joy, love and peace.
There is a misnomer that has been preached throughout the years that has led many to feel as if they have no right to be angry for any reason.
Therefore, having no right to get angry when someone takes advantage of them or bullies them or cheats them, they have no recourse but to turn the other cheek time and time again.
That’s one reason some see Christians as weak and spineless. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Jesus was no spineless worm. In fact, He fought against the injustices done to those who couldn’t defend themselves. He stood up for those who were being taken advantage of more than once.
His anger, which was actually a righteous indignation, targeted those who were cheating the poor people who came to offer a sacrifice in the temple.
Many had to travel long distances, so it was nearly impossible for them to bring a sacrificial animal along with them. Therefore, they were forced to purchase a sacrificial lamb or animal of some kind from those money-gougers selling in the outer courts of the temple.
Jesus overturned their tables scattering their monies all over while cracking the whip and calling them thieves. Their actions were unacceptable and Jesus for the rights of those being taken advantage of.
“Be angry, but do not sin. Do not let the sun go down upon your wrath.” (Ephesians 4:26)
There’s nothing sinful about feeling the emotion of anger. God gave us that emotion as a manner of checks and balances. It lets us know when enough is enough and especially when we have had enough to say “stop, no more.”
There are things that can be done to help keep from letting anger get the best of us.
One of the easiest reactions when we are confronted with our own anger for whatever reason is to immediately react and hit back, so to speak, although not literally.
We fight back with words that hurt and threaten before we take time to think. First of all, we are to maintain control of our emotions, whatever they are we are dealing with at the time.
In this case, maintain control of the anger. Don’t say things that will be regretted later.
If something needs to be said, say it to God in a prayer. Ask for wisdom in how to react. Ask Him to grant patience so that time can be given to ponder the recourse to be taken.
Keeping one’s anger under control can keep other emotions from jumping on the bandwagon and creating anxieties, frustrations, and so on.
I heard this quote somewhere before which makes a lot of sense; “always remember that when someone does you wrong, you have a problem. If you react wrongly, then you have twice the problem. So, you can cut down automatically on half the problem by not reacting wrongly.”
Say a prayer, ask God what to do and follow His direction. He speaks to our spirit (conscience) by His Holy Spirit so wait for an answer and then do what He tells you.
In the meantime, “bless them who curse you, pray for them who despitefully use you.” (Luke 6:28) (ASV)
