Can we agree to disagree? It seems to me that our society has become too polarized. Disagreements are a part of life and have been since life began (The apostle Paul goes into some of this in Romans 14). Can we acknowledge our disagreements without becoming disagreeable? I hope so.
Different people have different ideas about how life should be lived. There are different sets of standards. It is not that there are no standards; it is that the standards vary from person to person. Part of the problem in our contentious society is that we have no mutually agreed upon source of authority.
There are some who think the ultimate source for answering questions and deciding behavior is the Bible. There are some who think the U.S. Constitution is the final authority on how to live life. There are still others who think that the freedom of the individual should be the top-most consideration in any discussion of how life should be lived.
I wonder what the real reason is behind the conversation anyway. Are we trying to have a discussion, a debate, an argument or a fight? Do we really want to solve problems or do we just want an opportunity to vent or convince others that we are right? Is it really helpful to denigrate others and/or their opinion? If we want respectful dialogue to exist, we must allow others to be who they are and agree to disagree, and then get on with meaningful discussion where all opinions can be heard with equal respect even though not everyone will accept each opinion as equally valid. All concerned must be allowed to disagree. To say I value your opinion is not to say that I wholeheartedly agree with or support your position. Truth trumps opinion every time. No one should be made to feel that they must agree with positions they cannot in good conscience support.
Mutual respect will go a long way to building relationships between different people and help us as a society to solve problems and live in harmony. Remember, when it comes to civil dialogue on how life should be lived, there is always more room on the high road of courtesy and respect. Proverbs 16:21 says, “The wise in heart are called discerning, and pleasant words promote instruction.”
This devotional was first published on March 25, 2015.
