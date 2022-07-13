Earlier this summer, West Virginia Tourism launched a statewide Waterfall Trail adventure.
Hikers can download a virtual passport and earn prizes for visiting our state’s breathtaking waterfalls. The Savages decided to take the plunge and chase a few waterfalls ourselves.
On our 1st hike, our youngest daughter insisted on carrying a large messenger bag she’d handcrafted. I assumed she wanted to carry along her camera and wallet. She wouldn’t want to be empty-handed if we came across a stunning view or a gift shop filled with stuffed animals.
So, I didn’t question her desire to throw her satchel across her shoulder as she hiked.
Then, after viewing 2 stunning waterfalls in 1 state park, we decided to grab lunch before heading to a more obscure waterfall we wanted to see that day. Again, our daughter carried her messenger bag into the restaurant.
I had my purse, too, so I thought nothing of it. As we waited for our food, she reached in her bag, pulled out a novel, and proceeded to read.
I asked, “Did you have that book in your bag all day?” The answer was “yes.”
Apparently, you should always have a book to read when going on a hike to take in amazing natural beauty. You know, just in case you get bored while the adults in your life devote time oohing and awing and the teenage siblings in your life excessively deliberate over just the right camera angles for their VSCO or Instagram posts.
After all, you must have something to do to pass the time.
I joked, “You’ve taken this DEAR thing to another level.” Our 12-year-old looked up from her chapter, gave me a grin, and went back to reading.
DEAR is an acronym that stands for Drop Everything And Read. During the school year, certain class periods or parts of class periods would be devoted to DEAR time. Our 6th-grade introvert found this to be right in her wheelhouse.
I love that she’d call her selection for the week “My DEAR book.” Not only is DEAR an excellent acronym to remind us that it’s ok to Drop Everything And Read, but when used as an adjective, the word DEAR describes “something that is regarded with deep affection or cherished by someone.”
Nothing could be truer for our youngest Savage than referring to a book as a DEAR book. As I witnessed on our hike, when you cherish something, you bring it with you at all times just in case you get the opportunity to Drop Everything and enjoy it.
As I pack for our summer vacation, I’m throwing my own DEAR books into my bag. Like our Savage bookworm, I, too, plan to be surrounded by nature’s beauty while enjoying a little DEAR time.
As the waves crash and Savages enjoy all the beach has to offer, you’ll find me in my beach chair with a summer read and maybe an adult beverage.
Summer vacations, long or mini, are made for DEAR time. Not only are they something I cherish, but I always welcome the opportunity to be surrounded by nature while feeling free to Drop Everything And Relax.
