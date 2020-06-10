There are many words that start questions, like, “who, what, when, where, and how.” Yet, as a parent, I’ve found that the hardest to answer questions almost always start with the word, “why.”
Moreover, usually one “why” will lead to several others. It seems like these last few months we’ve been fielding a lot of “why” questions.
For example, a few months ago our 4th grader asked, “Why can’t I go back to school and see my friends?” We answered, “Because the governor closed school for the rest of the school year.” That prompted her to ask, “Why?”
We told her because health officials didn’t feel it was safe for so many people to be together in one place. Of course, that was met with another, “Why?”
I offered what I thought was a succinct answer, “because of the coronavirus.” Still not satisfied, she pressed, “Why does the coronavirus even have to exist?”
This happens a lot when faced with “why” questions.
Our kids will ask something that we simply do not know the answer to. In this instance, like so many others like it, I answered, “I don’t know. Let’s look it up and see if we can figure it out.”
Thus, we spent the morning learning about bats and pangolins, Asian food and medicine culture, and wet markets.
Our college professors used to call this approach to tough questions, “problem-based learning.” In class, we’d ask a question, but instead of answering us directly, our teachers would often respond with, “That’s a great question. You research it and come back with an answer.”
I often found this response frustrating because, like our children, I typically wanted an immediate, quick and easy answer. I did not want to spend hours in the library researching it at the microfiche machine.
However, eventually, I began to learn the great value in being required to look things up, search for the answer, and develop an understanding of the problem on my own.
After all, many questions don’t have a quick and easy answer.
That was never more apparent than last week when our 10-year-old asked, “Why did that police officer kill that man?” Followed up with, “Why now are people reacting by burning buildings, breaking windows, and stealing stuff?”
Why questions are tough. I looked into her innocent little face and answered as honestly as I could, “I don’t know. People have anger and hate in their hearts. I don’t know why, but we can try to figure out how to stop it from getting into ours.”
Luckily, this doesn’t even require hours of looking at microfiche. It does, however, require us to be willing to research, read, listen to others, and learn. We can begin to answer this question right in our own home.
Someone once said, if you want to create change, you must know your why. For once, that’s a why question I have an easy answer to.
My why is simple. I want my children, and children who look differently than them, to live in a world that is better, safer and kinder than this. Thus, we’re fielding tough questions and doing our very best to learn more together.
