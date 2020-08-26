Reflecting on Matthew 16: 21 -28
In the previous verses Peter has been the star pupil. When Christ asked, “Who do you think I am,” without hesitation, Peter replied, “You are the Christ.”
Christ then says “Blessed are you Simon, for this was not revealed to you by man, but by my Father.” From this conversation flows today’s lesson.
After blessing Peter, Christ goes on to explain His mission. He tells His disciples that He will be turned over to the authorities and after suffering beatings and disgrace at the hands of the mob, He will be killed. These 2 images do not jibe with Peter.
How can the Christ — the Messiah — the Mighty One go through this public humiliation and horrific death? So, as any good friend, He takes Christ aside to straighten Him out.
Christ rebukes him in front of all and says to all the disciples and the crowd, to follow me, you must do these things:
1. Deny yourself.
2. Take up your cross.
3. Follow me.
Deny yourself
We live in a world that says just the opposite. The world says take care of #1. You work hard, you deserve it. Have you ever looked at those who seemingly have everything?
Surely someone as wise as Solomon can shed some light on material gain. He said in Ecclesiastes “Meaningless. Meaningless. Everything is meaningless.” At the end of his life, he looks back and says it is meaningless…the wealth, the power, his lifestyle…all meaningless.
At the end of the book, he offers this advice: Fear God and keep His Commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.
Rick Warren reminds us that we were made to worship God, not to seek the pleasures of this world. Does this mean we are then to live the life of a monk? Not at all. No one has been denied entrance to heaven because of indoor plumbing and electricity. Rather, as Paul says to us in Philippians 4:11 “I have learned, in whatever state I am in, therewith to be content.” Rick Warren wrote that “Denying self requires us to give up anything that we would want or seek that would hinder our doing the will of God. This does not mean that, if we want something, it is necessarily wrong. It means we must take our wants and desires down from the throne and place Jesus and His will as the governing power in our lives.” That was what Solomon was saying. If our wants and our desires are the #1 drive in our life, our life will be pretty shallow. Anything that separates us from God prevents us from living the life God has planned for each of us. As we worship our Creator, God opens paths for us that lead to a full life. When we place our desires before serving God, we literally put roadblocks up that prevent us from living a life that is pleasing to God. It is in denying self that we open ourselves up to the promise God has for each of us. As we deny ourselves, we worship Him more fully, more intimately.
Take up your cross
Taking up the cross is not separate from denying self. Denying self is the primer put on before the wall is painted. It has to be done before the paint can be applied. If not, after a short time, the surface will have to be repainted.
Denying self is like the primer. As we deny our self, we see that God is the center of our lives and we willingly take up our cross. David E. Pratte says, “‘Taking up your cross’ refers to giving your whole life to God, as Jesus was about to give His life for us.”
In other words, we give God our all. Do you know the song “I Surrender All”? The words go like this: “I surrender all…All to thee, my blessed Savior, I surrender all.”
This song reminds us that taking up the cross is a daily walk. Throughout the day, if you are like me, you’ll drop the cross. The worldly pleasures or pressures will invade & Christ will fade away. That is why, we confess our sins and start again the next day.
Follow me
This brings us to the third part of Christ’s command. After denying self and taking up our cross, we are told to follow Christ.
One of the sights I visited on the web had a pale ghost-like figure of Christ, lugging the cross. Behind him were row after row of individuals from all walks of life. Each had a cross on their back. All were following the Savior.
That picture struck a chord within my heart. Christ ahead, carrying His cross. For we know, in accepting it, He accepted the sin of all of us. Through His death and resurrection, we were able to become children and heirs to the kingdom of God.
He says to each of us. “If you want to be with me, you must pick up your cross and follow me. It will be a daily walk. I will go ahead. Your job is to follow me and keep your cross on your back.”
Your cross may take you no further than Hampshire County, or it may take you to far off shores. Only God knows what God has in store for you. God’s plans are not necessarily our plans. God asks only that we deny ourselves; take up our cross and follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.