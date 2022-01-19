Before discussing the main subject of this article, there is a very important announcement. Nationwide, the supply of blood for transfusions is at a critical low point.
As a consequence, with less blood available, de facto rationing is occurring, in that lower red cell counts are becoming the criteria for receiving transfusions.
On its web site the Red Cross is using the term “dangerously low” in describing the shortage of available blood.
In February, there are blood drives taking place at the Hope Christian Church (1:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17) and at Covenant Baptist Church (1:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22).
There is also a donation center in Winchester where donations can be made if the above 2 dates are a problem. Phone 1-800-REDCROSS for more information, or log on to redcrossblood.com. On the Red Cross website, you can also click on to RapidPass, where you can answer in advance the questions that are asked prior to blood donation. By answering the questions and printing them in advance, you can reduce the time spent giving the gift of life.
Please seriously consider donating blood; there is no substitute.
Now, onto our story:
On Oct. 23, the newly minted Seattle Kraken hockey team played in their first-ever home opener against the Vancouver Canucks. (As a spoiler alert, for the 6 or 7 other people in Hampshire County who are interested in ice hockey or the NHL, what follows has nothing to do with the contest itself).
Attending the game and seated in the front row behind the Vancouver bench was a college student and medical school applicant named Nadia Popovici. During the game, as the Canucks’ assistant equipment manager, Brian “Red” Hamilton, was standing in front of her, she noted that he had an odd-looking skin lesion on the back of his neck.
It was not only odd-looking, but to the would-be future medical student, it was ominous looking. She texted a message on her cell phone, pressed it against the glass that separated the Vancouver bench from the front row spectators, and banged on the glass to get Hamilton’s attention. The message on the phone indicated that he had a spot on the back of his neck that could possibly be cancer.
Hamilton acknowledged the message, but didn’t think much of it until he had his partner and the Canucks’ team physician have a look. They agreed with the student’s assessment, the team doc referred him to a surgeon and the lesion was removed.
Biopsy revealed that the lesion was a melanoma, which fortunately was at an early stage and was completely excised. Had the lesion not been attended to for a year or so longer, he could very well have had metastatic disease, which could have been fatal, or at the very least would have required extensive treatment.
In an effort to locate the person who found the lesion, Hamilton contacted the Kraken’s front office and used social media to ultimately identify her. The next time the Canucks played in Seattle, Hamilton and Popovici made contact, and recorded their meeting. Later that day, during the game, the scene from their meeting was played on the overhead scoreboard.
Included in that scoreboard message was an announcement that the Kraken and Canucks management were contributing $10,000 toward the student’s medical school expenses (yes, she got accepted at multiple medical schools). At the end of the game, a Canucks win, the scoreboard flashed a picture of Popovici and Hamilton, with the caption “The biggest win tonight.”
Melanoma is the most severe form of skin cancer in terms of mortality risk. The most common non-melanoma group of skin cancers are subdivided into basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers. Non-melanoma skin cancers are more common and in general more easily treated.
The biggest risk factor for skin cancer is UV light exposure. People who have a history of severe sunburns are about 2-and-a-half times more likely to develop melanoma than those who have not.
Sunburns also impose a higher risk of basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers. Melanomas have a higher association with intermittent sun exposure, whereas the other types develop in people with more sustained sun exposure.
Men are more likely to develop skin cancers, people with fair complexions (like “Red” Hamilton — his nickname due to his hair color), and people who use tanning beds have higher risk. Other risk factors for melanoma include number of moles (more than 100 incurs higher risk), abnormal moles and family history of melanoma.
The median age of melanoma diagnosis is 63, and median age of someone dying of melanoma is about 69.
Behaviors that can reduce the risk of skin cancers include avoiding excessive sun exposure, particularly the mid-afternoon sun, use of sunscreens, and avoidance of sunburns.
People who are at risk, or who have a questionable skin lesion should consult with a primary care physician or a dermatologist to determine its significance.
Dr. Turnes practices at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
