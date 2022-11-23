With the approaching holidays come invitations to congregate with others. Sometimes, there’s a shared meal. Other times, a concert or meeting draws members of the community together. It is the gathering that opens the doors of friendship. This holiday season let’s attend local festivities with family and new and old friends. With so many events to choose from, it will not be hard to get out and celebrate the vibrant culture of the Capon Bridge area.
News From The River House
Friday, Nov. 25, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. This free event includes on stage performances by poets, musicians, comedians and visual artists. Come out for a fun night of diverse entertainment. Snacks and beverages available at the café. Participants can sign up for 15-minute performance times.
Saturday, Nov. 26, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, Nov. 27, Workshop: Basket Making, 4-7 p.m., Join mixed media artist Nettle Black Thumb as she demonstrates the art of basket making. She is a DIY educator for Fawn’s Head Grove. 15 spots available. Register on TRH website.
Monday, Nov. 28, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Limit 12 participants per class. This is an all-level class, with moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation techniques.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, Otter’s Club Art Club, 4:30-6:30 p.m. All ages welcome but the lessons are geared to ages 6 and up. This month the featured artist will be Virginia Sterrett. The café will be open on Wed from 4-6 pm for snacks and beverages.
Friday, Dec. 2, Gallery Reception & Artist Talk with Kayla Fehr, 5-7 p.m. Meet artists Ayla Heefner and Zoe Blackthumb as they discuss their creations now on display in the gallery. Light refreshments will be available at the café. This is a free event; everyone invited.
Saturday, Dec. 3, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Don’t miss out on purchasing those one of a kind gifts for Christmas. The artists will be on hand to demonstrate how they create these beautiful items.
Saturday, Dec. 3, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, Dec. 4, Wreath Making Workshop, 1-3 p.m., (14 spots available) Each participant will be making a wreath using fresh greens and ribbons. Everyone is encouraged to bring personal items they may want to incorporate into their creations. The class will be in the Otter’s Den so dress warmly.
Monday, Dec. 5, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cash only, payments accepted upon arrival. Limit 12 participants per class. This is an all-level class, with moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation techniques.
Wednesday, Dec 7, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This after school music club is geared to students of all ages. Led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright, the club seeks to provide instruction for playing with others and guidance for playing their instruments. Sign up available on TRH website.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
A Christmas themed quilt created by Barbara Waldron will be the subject for the raffle for December. This is a twin size quilt with a llama theme. The drawing will be around December 21.
The library has lots of books and other items by local authors for sale during the holidays. Don’t forget to stop by and peruse their Christmas books, which have been relocated to a central location for the holidays. You are sure to find some of your all-time favorites as well as new Christmas themed books. The Library will again be selling Hampshire County Christmas Bulbs for $10 each.
The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter.
The Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New books: “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born; “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks; “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb; “Live Wire, Long-winded short stories” by Kelly Ripa; “”Uni the unicorn” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal; “Dogwinks” The Godwin Stories of Dogs and the blessings they bring by Squire Bushnell and Louise DuArt; “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich; “Beyond the Great North Mountain” by Gary Mason; and “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly.
Community Events
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library. There will be no meeting in November. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Wednesday, Nov. 23, Ruriteen Meeting, (Capon Bridge Community Center)
Thursday, Nov. 24, Ruritan Board Meeting and Thanksgiving Party 10 am-5pm, CBCC
Tuesday, Nov. 29, NA Mtg, 6:30 PM, CBCC
Thursday, Dec. 1, Ruritan Club Mtg, CBCC
Friday, Dec. 2, Bible Study Group, CBCC
Saturday, Dec. 3, Christmas Parade, tree lighting at Library
Monday, Dec. 5, AA Mtg, 7 pm, CBCC
Tuesday Dec. 6, NA Mtg, CBCC
The North Pole Express on the Potomac Eagle began on November 18. This 75 minute HC holiday tradition includes storytelling; Christmas caroling; gifts from Santa and much more. Contact them at www.potomaceagle.com or call 304-424-0736 for additional information.
Tuesday, Dec. 3,Light Up Capon Bridge includes the Capon Bridge 2nd Annual Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 4 p.m. at Capon Bridge School St and ends at the Fire Department. Food vendors will be located along the parade route. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the library, including a visit from Santa and there will be many other holiday activities. Additional information available by contacting Brian Kerns: caponbridgechristmasparade@gmail.com. There will be 2 Christmas Tree Forests – one at the Library and the other at the CB Fire Dept. Food donations will be collected at each location. The Forests will be open from Dec. 3 to Jan. 1. Additional activities are planned at the Fire Department, River House and fire hall pavilion. Check the website for event updates. Of course, Santa will be making appearances at both locations.
The Hampshire County Christmas Festival of Lights, including 225 displays of light begins on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. This free drive through annual tradition is sponsored by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and is open to the public until Jan 1. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this family friendly holiday treat.
