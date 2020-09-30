How is your joy? No, I didn’t ask if you were happy. What is the difference you ask? The Bible makes a distinction between a Christian’s happiness and a Christian’s joy. The opposite of one’s happiness is sadness. The opposite of one’s joy is anxiety. A Christian cannot be happy all the time, but a Christian can possess joy all the time.
Let’s look at an example from Jesus, our supreme example for living life. Jesus is God, who became a man, to live a sinless life that we couldn’t live and to die the death that we deserved. Jesus becoming fully human had to deal with the challenges of life just as we do, except without failure. Jesus’ greatest challenge (worse than anything we will ever deal with) was facing the cross where he took our sin upon himself.
When Jesus went to the Mount of Olives the night before he was crucified, he prayed that the Father God would take this burden from him if there was any other way. He also wept tears in agony. Jesus was not happy about going to the cross to suffer and die. At the very same time, he was filled with joy. Hebrews 12:2 tells us that, “Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.” (ESV) Yes, Jesus had joy, even while enduring the cross.
You see, joy goes beyond and is not dependent upon circumstances. Joy is something much deeper. Joy is only dependent upon God’s promises, which are certain and never change. Jesus knew that. Even though Jesus was about to endure immeasurable pain in the worst circumstance possible, he knew God the Father was in control, and he would be back in glory sitting at the right hand of God.
Nothing can truly take a Christian’s joy, except the Christian himself. When we believe that God’s promises aren’t certain and that we aren’t good enough for God to save us, we believe Satan’s lies and our joy is stolen. We start to focus on sin, both personal sin and sin in the world. The more we focus on sin, the more insecure we become. Our anxiety increases and our joy dissipates.
The more we focus on Jesus and the promises of God, the more insuppressible, deep joy we will possess. For every one look at your sin, take 5 looks at your Savior.
First published Sept. 30, 2015
