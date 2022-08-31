Brenda Hiett

It’s official; our children are back in school!  Summer is over and fall is slipping in. With the improvements to School Street in Capon Bridge and the erection of the new gym, the vista is changing. The demolition of the burned structure near the bridge has also opened up a new view of the Capon River. Progress is being made on building a temporary bridge before restoration work can begin on the Green Bridge.

The Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament was held on Saturday, Aug. 27th, 2022, at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. This event is held each year in memory of one of Capon Bridge’s own — Todd Giffin. Great community works and projects have resulted from such a painful loss of life.

