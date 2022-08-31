It’s official; our children are back in school! Summer is over and fall is slipping in. With the improvements to School Street in Capon Bridge and the erection of the new gym, the vista is changing. The demolition of the burned structure near the bridge has also opened up a new view of the Capon River. Progress is being made on building a temporary bridge before restoration work can begin on the Green Bridge.
The Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament was held on Saturday, Aug. 27th, 2022, at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. This event is held each year in memory of one of Capon Bridge’s own — Todd Giffin. Great community works and projects have resulted from such a painful loss of life.
Autumn is in the air. We are having cool, foggy mornings along the river with sun-lit days followed by chilly evenings. I like to enjoy a cup of my favorite Earl Grey tea sitting on the deck in the evenings. Nature sounds surround us and the days are definitely getting shorter. The home gardeners are still getting vegetables from their plots and processing them for winter use.
The Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission is working on applying for a new grant to complete another phase of our cemetery locations and listings. We hope to register as many of them as possible both private and public. This information will be valuable in many different ways.
Our knitting and crochet class will resume meeting each week after Labor Day. Come join us on Monday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.