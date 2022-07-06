Folks are enjoying various activities and vacationing during the 4th of July holidays, and the Rio Fun Festival was a great success. Two young ladies from the community were diligently working in raising money for the North River Volunteer Fire Department – the one that raises the most is the Queen of the Fire Dept. for the year. This year, the winner is Miss Hailey Michael, daughter of Jason and Brooke Michael. Runner up was Carli Bowman, daughter of Corrinna Bowman Reynolds. Congratulations Hailey, and much thanks for all the hard work that both girls have done for the N.R.V.F.D.
Ken Stelter and Dave Rice enjoyed time with friends in St. Mary’s and on the Ohio River.
Wayne and Sylvia Garmian of near Lancaster, Pa. were at their camp in Horn Camp for a couple days last week.
Terry and Alanna Funk and Justin and Starr and Rylee enjoyed vacationing at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. recently.
Greg and Lisa Rinker spent time in Mississippi with Bobby and Kathy Rinker recently.
Congratulations go to Brad Racey as being selected as the Employee of the Year of the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Dwight Racey recently accompanied Dave and Ann Warner of Illinois as they traveled to Canaan Valley, Tucker County to watch daughter, Emily who was competing in the Trail-Run.
Congratulations to Eric and Denise Hott of Augusta on their 25th wedding anniversary last week and Happy Anniversary wishes are sent to Rodger and Cindy and Terry and Alanna Funk this week.
Special couple from Minnesota celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary by riding the Mid-Atlantic Backroads Discovering Route stopped by Horn Camp School for a visit and than enjoying dinner in Romney and a night’s stay at the Motel before back on the trail on their BMW with sidecar and enjoying the scenic ride.
Hampshire County is having its 1st-ever Farm Crawl on Saturday, July 16. Lots of places to visit – but right here in Kirby stop in and visit with Wanda and Steve Hott at the Broom Barn – lots of homemade brooms being made right here. Stop by and visit Eric Hott at EH Hott Chocolates and Farm Fresh Produce and the old one room School House and Grainery where you can see how the early settlers lived. o
