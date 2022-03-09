Let’s face it, there is no church that is going to be suitable for everyone. If there were, then everyone would be attending that church.
As a pastor I have received phone calls from individuals who have just moved into the area and are looking for a church to attend. Questions range from what’s the size of your congregation or do you have a children’s ministry to do you have a midweek Bible study and what’s your praise and worship like?
And those are often just the beginning.
“Just a couple more questions,” they will say and you brace yourself hoping you have the answers they are looking for.
“Is your church charismatic, do you believe in eternal security and what is your stand on speaking in tongues?”
“Do you make hospital visits when a parishioner is sick, do you have office hours, what about a Sunday evening service, how many youth attend your services and are we expected to tithe 10% of our income to the church?”
All of those questions are legitimate because a person wants to know what they getting into when they are looking for a church in which to plug their family. And a person has every right to ask in detail questions regarding the doctrines of the church.
One should know what he or she believes and look to find a church that supports those teachings. As well, they should also have a basic idea of just how involved they want to get involved in the church and should find out if there are opportunities available for their ministries to be used.
For instance, if they are musically inclined, if they sing or play instruments, if they enjoy teaching and are knowledgeable of the Bible, are there openings for them to be able to use their ministries?
And there may be little details that one may want to discuss with the pastor personally before signing on. For instance I have in the past had folks attend our church whose children or young people attended our church as well.
It was noted that their young people weren’t good readers and if called on in a class would get terribly embarrassed if called upon in class to read a scripture or whatever. Good to know. And so the teachers should be made aware so as to not put the person on the spot.
There is a lot more to finding a church, particularly for a family, than one would think. But just a few basic things to look for; are the people friendly, warm and inviting? Do they make you feel welcome? Can you sense the presence of the Lord as the service progresses? Is the worship God directed or is it more of a professional show style of music?
The music should be good and the singers should do their best. After all, they should be singing to the Lord, but it should not be merely entertainment.
And finally, does the preacher preach the word of God? Are the sermons Bible-based?
Just a few things to consider when looking for a church for you and your family. Pray about it and let the Spirit of God lead you where He wants you.
