Those of us who grew up with the evolution of computer games can still remember standing in front of a larger-than-life computer, throwing quarter after quarter into the slot and watching this Pac Man creature chase these different colored little characters around the screen and we thought computers had reached an all-time high as far as graphics were concerned.
Little did we know that they had only just begun.
Now, according to Video Game History, “video games make up a $100 billion global industry, and nearly 2-3rds of American homes have household members who play video games regularly.”
It was Japan that introduced Pac Man to the United States and Nintendo followed suit with the ever-popular Donkey Kong. Soon the name Mario became a household name. By the mid-1990s there were numerous video game names emerging on the scene such as Super Mario Brothers, Street Fighter and Mortal Combat.
Fast forward to the 21st Century and 3-D videos have become extremely seductive and violent.
According to quora.com, Video games are mostly played by males. Especially young males.
“Here is a little secret,” quora writes. “Males like half naked women. Young males love half naked women.”
I’m sure that fact was discovered long before the 21st Century.
But who can really tell what the long-term results will be from young men and yes, children, sitting for hours day after day and watching these highly seductive and sexually suggestive games?
And it’s not just the sexuality that has been built into the game shows. They are also realistically violent with body parts exploding and blood splattering on the screens. And again, who can determine the long term effect of individuals, male and female, who spend hours taking their frustrations out online day in and day out?
With the realistic scenes that we are prone to see on computers and television alike, it can only result in a lessening of how we perceive death.
Argue ’til the cows come home but we are not affected by the reality of death today like we were back in the day, as my daughter defines the timeline way back when I was a kid.
Can we really believe that we can convince our youth of today that mentally ingesting this stuff into our brains and our psyches for hours at a time will have no effect in how our young people perceive women or how they think of death?
News flash: if one takes a person’s life, that person won’t just show up as part of another family the way they get killed off of one television show and show up later on another show.
It’s no wonder why kids love playing video games today. They can escape from reality and live in some virtual world where it’s all acceptable.
I have no doubt that if Mario could escape from his virtual world and try living in the real life world, that even he would scratch his head and wonder how we got so far off track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.