I’ve decided to forego anything to do about the upcoming election this week. If you are like me, you are sick and tired of hearing about it, especially the arguing back and forth, the name-calling and accusations.
I’ve had enough. By now, it’s pretty much going to be what it will be.
But I’ve thought a good bit lately about our little world here. And it is a little world when considered within the grand scheme of our universe. We are just one small planet.
Yet, for some reason God has chosen to give us so much of His focus and attention. According to the Bible, the world was made by this Triune God and it is by Him that all things are held together.
He placed mankind upon this spherical piece of property in hopes that we could, or at least would choose to live together and get along.
It’s obvious that hasn’t happened. It seems there is very little that we can even agree to agree on. Yet, even with all of our spitting and spatting God has for some reason attempted to accommodate us.
I’m not surprised that mankind can’t agree since there is so much to agree on. And in virtually every issue, each person is convinced that his or her feelings on the matter are the right way.
It’s easy to spot the differences in mankind’s way of perceiving things because our differences even show up at times in our churches. Some think it’s too hot while others can’t wait for service to be over so they can walk outside to warm up.
Considering so many variables amongst God’s creation, I’ve wondered much lately about what it would be like to live in a world where there was no God.
What would it be like? Could we survive? And even if so, for how long?
I guess that if we were to do away with the idea that there is a God, and I’m talking about the One True Living God, not these little gods that man has created for himself over the centuries, then we would have to consent to the idea of evolution – the Big Bang Theory and all that.
Well, we would have had to come from somewhere, although I still refuse to accept the idea that my forefathers were of the jungle species.
But forget how we got here for now, let’s talk about why we are here if there is no God. What is our purpose? What is the benefit of existing if this is all there is? We come, we live and we die, end of story.
First of all, if there is no God, who are we going to blame for everything that goes wrong? Every time we get sick or lose a loved one to death, every time the temperature is too drastic one way or another, who are going to lay the blame on?
When the car won’t start, whose name would be used in vain? If there is no separation between those who believed in God and those who don’t, then what would we do without that great point of contention?
Greater yet, who would set forth our moral laws? Come to think on it, why would they even consider setting moral laws to live by?
The Bible tells of more than one occasion in which mankind threw out all moral guidelines and attempted to run things on their own.
It was a time when there was no law. Actually, the Bible says that “every man did that which was right in his own eyes. The result; folks were afraid to walk along the roadways.
They were afraid to go outside their homes, afraid to allow their children to go to a friend’s house. Women were in constant fear of being robbed or raped on a constant basis.
When things would go bad for us, on whom would we call? Again, the Bible says that hope deferred makes the heart sick.
What would we do without hope? Who, or what would we have to believe in?
Wouldn’t the world be such a horrifying place to live without God? Greed would be a normal characteristic for us all. Our desires would be quite animalistic. We would live by the act of survival.
With no moral fortitude, what would our lives be like? Mankind has already proven that he cannot govern himself. All of our concepts of law have been passed down from the Ten Commandments.
The first 4 commandments being how mankind should deal with God and the last 6 are how mankind deals with one another. Take away the first 4 and who decides the last 6?
There are those who still, in spite of it all, would like for us to do away with the idea of there being a Supreme Being. But man has proven that it needs a ruler of some kind — someone to lead us, someone to be accountable to.
Consider the fact that there is One True God and then there is all of the other gods that mankind has created because they feel they can’t do it on their own.
I concede that there is a God — one Triune God. To live without God would mean that we come, we live, we die. That’s it. No hope of any kind as far as our everyday life is concerned. No hope of a better hereafter.
No, I wouldn’t want to live in a world where there is no God.
