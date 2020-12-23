Here’s what we know about SARSCoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
Forty percent of people infected with SARSCoV-2 virus do not develop symptoms, but can transmit the virus to others. People who acquire Covid-19 can transmit the infection about 2 days before becoming symptomatic and are at the peak of contagiousness on the day symptoms start and a couple days thereafter.
About 10 percent of people who acquire SarsCoV-2 , regardless of the severity of their acute illness, develop Long Hauler Syndrome. This condition can last weeks to months with symptoms of severe fatigue, general malaise, and cognitive impairment.
Empiric, scientific evidence has demonstrated that when mask wearing and social distancing are widely practiced, infection rates, then hospitalization rates, then death rates have declined. When those precautionary measures are relaxed, these rates all increase again.
Many disease-producing organisms are transmitted from an animal of one species to another animal of the same or different species. An example is Lyme disease. The bacteria that cause Lyme, Borrelia burgdorferi, are found in deer.
These bacteria reside in the deer but cause no apparent harm. However, when a deer tick feeds on a deer that is harboring the bacteria, and subsequently feeds on a human, it can transfer the bacteria to that person who can then subsequently develop Lyme disease.
The deer tick that causes this transmission is called a vector. Certain mosquito species that transmit malaria or Zika virus are also vectors.
A person infected by Coronavirus, who subsequently transmits the virus to another person is essentially a vector. Ticks and mosquitos have to feed on blood to live and they do so instinctively.
However, human behavior has a higher bar to clear. Taking into account what we know about Coronavirus, we should know that we have the potential to prevent disease transmission or at the very least reduce the risk of infecting other people.
Yet, many people refuse to take on the minimal sacrifice of mask wearing and social distancing and choose to become potential vectors. Unlike the non-sentient ticks and mosquitos that unavoidably transmit disease, the people who refuse to socially distance and wear masks deliberately jeopardize the health of other people.
Many if not all of us in our lives make mistakes and cause harm through a lack of knowledge. If you have read this far, you no longer have the excuse of ignorance with regard to preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Regular readers of Healthy Hampshire are likely to be familiar with the historical account of the villagers of Eyam, England, in the 13th Century.
For those who have not read the story, here is a brief recap. The Black Plague made its way to England from Europe in the 1200s. When some of the villagers in Eyam started to develop the fatal illness, the remaining healthy villagers made the decision to quarantine themselves to prevent the spread of the disease, even though they were aware that they were forfeiting any small chance of survival.
Their sacrifice helped slow the spread of the plague and saved countless lives in England.
In 1st-Century Palestine, an itinerant Galilean preacher offering no resistance despite his innocence, allowed himself to be executed by Roman authorities. His followers believed then and believe now, that His sacrifice was for the purpose of saving mankind from eternal death.
This is the time of the year when Christians celebrate His birth.
The minimal sacrifice of wearing a mask and keeping one’s distance to prevent fellow citizens from illness and death seems to pale by comparison, no?.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.
The writer practices internal medicine in Hampshire County. Opinions expressed are those of the writer, and not necessarily those of the Hampshire Review or other individuals or entities.
