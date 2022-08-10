My parents came to visit me this weekend for the peach festival, and I really think we got the full experience.
We watched the parade.
We checked out all of the vendors.
I asked after the wellbeing of Jack and Dusty, the carriage horses.
I was informed that the carriage horses are actually named Jake and Rusty.
My parents were so pleased with themselves: they bought $30 worth of Romney peaches.
Now, we knew that rain was forecasted this weekend. We had actually prepared for it.
“Your dad’s all over it; he put ponchos on the list,” Mom said on the phone about a week before they drove over the mountains to visit me on Saturday.
The ponchos never left my mom’s backpack Saturday until the evening. We decided we’d throw in the towel and head back to my place, which is within walking distance of the festival grounds.
My dad was the keeper of the peaches, holding the heavy paper bag to his chest.
We briskly walked up Main Street, but even with our long legs, the pace wasn’t fast enough. The rain hit us – hard.
So hard, in fact, that we had to take a time-out on the Cookman Insurance stoop, under the world’s tiniest awning.
Imagine: you’re driving west on Main Street during a torrential downpour. Up ahead, you spy 3 of the largest human beings you’ve probably ever seen, squeezed under what’s probably the tiniest awning you’ve ever seen, attempting to keep a heavy paper bag full of $30 worth of peaches from getting wet.
You’d probably laugh, right?
Well, that’s what I was doing as Mom, Dad and I did the peach-and-poncho dance during the heaviest rainstorm I’ve ever been caught in. I could hardly stand straight up, I was laughing so hard. Mom and I pulled the ponchos out of her backpack – 3 bright-blue ponchos I remembered fondly from our trip on the Maid of the Mist in Niagara Falls over 10 years ago.
Dad held the peaches, and Mom and I tried to shimmy a poncho over both him and the paper bag.
Then, I tried to help my mom shimmy a poncho over both her and her backpack, which contained the camera I’d been snapping festival photos on all day. Important cargo. Her poncho seemed a little bit small; it barely went over the backpack and was VERY snug around her shoulders and torso. And it only reached down to about her hips.
My poncho, on the other hand, could have easily fit Jake or Rusty. It reached down below my knees and was very, very spacious in my torso. In fact, it may have been the largest poncho that had ever been created.
The 3 of us looked at each other.
“I think this was Matthew’s…” my mom said, gesturing to her snug rainwear. Matthew was maybe in kindergarten when we went to Niagara Falls.
I hadn’t been able to stop giggling the entire time, but I led the way, hustling up the sidewalk (more like wading up the sidewalk), as cars splashed by us on the road. Every few steps, I looked back behind me at my parents: Mom in her sausage-casing poncho and Dad clutching the peaches, both of their pointy poncho hoods making them look like Maid of the Mist Hershey’s Kisses.
It’s been a long time since I laughed that hard. It’s been a long time since my shoes had been that wet. It’s been a long time since we wore those ponchos.
I’m glad I had some company for the weekend; the only thing better than 1 drowned rat at the peach festival is 3 drowned rats at the peach festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.