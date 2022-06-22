“Doctor, is there nothing I can take?
Oh, doctor, that will let my joints not ache.
Doctor, what stuff should I be taking?
Doctor, that’ll keep my heart from braking
Doctor, do you have some kind of inkling
Oh, doctor, that’ll keep my feet from tingling?”
With apologies to Harry Nilsson’s “Put the Lime in the Coconut”
First up, if any of you out there have or have had Lyme disease, the whimsical ditty above is not intended to minimize how serious the illness can be. It’s primarily a mnemonic to remember some of the potential symptoms of the disease (arthritis, heart conduction abnormalities and neuropathy).
Lyme disease, although found in nearly all the states in the U.S., has a higher occurrence rate in certain regions. The incidence of Lyme in 2019, the latest year for which there are complete statistics, revealed Maine as the state with the highest incidence (121 cases per 100,000 people) and Vermont was second with 113 cases/100.000 people. Delaware, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania rounded out the top 5 states. West Virginia was seventh, with 39.2 cases per 100,000 people. (Of interest, Connecticut, where the disease was first recognized, isn’t even in the top seven with regard to Lyme disease incidence). With regard to time of the year, statistics from 2008 through 2019 revealed that most cases occur in the months of June, July and August. With regard to age, the highest incidence of cases occurs in people between the ages of 50 to 74 years.
Why is it called Lyme disease? It’s called Lyme disease because the initial cluster of cases was discovered in the region around Lyme, Conn. The original investigations centered around a cluster of cases of arthritis that had no obvious cause.
Eventually, it was found that the arthritis was due to an infection from an organism called Borrelia burgdorferi. Further research revealed that the organism was transmitted by deer ticks, and that deer and rabbits were animals that harbored the bacteria, but were not harmed by it.
Humans were basically an accidental host. The deer ticks are not particularly discriminating; they’ll eat blood from a variety of animals.
Speaking of ticks, a specific type of tick is required to transmit the disease. Transmit is the key, as the ticks acquire the Lyme bacteria from feeding on deer and rabbits that harbor the organism. Not all ticks have the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria.
The deer tick is the predominant vector species that carries the Lyme bacteria on the east coast and Minnesota. In the west coast, other tick species are involved. The larger ticks like the dog tick or wood tick do not carry the Borrelia bacteria, but they can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Besides geographic location, how long an infected deer tick is imbedded is an important risk factor. A tick that is merely crawling on your skin is not a risk. It has to be imbedded and feeding for a minimum of 36 hours. Of course, it is frequently difficult to know how long a tick has been on you because they are not easily felt.
The earliest symptom of Lyme disease is a circular skin rash known as erythema chronicum migrans, or ECM. ECM typically starts out as a reddish or pink dot. As time goes on, the spot increases in size, with the periphery remaining pink or red, while the center either clears to a normal color or has a grayish shade.
The rash is typically flat. It does not usually itch and if located on a part of the body that is not easily visible, like the back, it can be missed. The rash eventually fades out, even with no treatment. About 50% of individuals who are ultimately diagnosed with Lyme give no history of tick bite or rash.
The potential longer term adverse effects of Lyme disease include neurologic symptoms such as numbness and tingling in the extremities. Bell’s palsy, which is a total or partial paralysis of one half of the facial muscles, can be a symptom of Lyme disease. (However, Bell’s palsy has other causes, usually viral).
Cardiac conditions involving abnormalities of the conducting system of the heart can also occur. Untreated Lyme disease also carries the risk of joint pains or arthritis.
Prevention includes use of insect repellant agents that contain DEET to deter ticks from getting on your skin and feeding. Wearing long pants and tucking the cuffs into socks or shoes can deter ticks from getting to the skin.
If one is hiking or working in wooded areas or areas with tall grass, it is important to check the presence of ticks after finishing working or engaging in outdoor recreation. If possible, have someone check areas of your skin, like your back, to assure that there are no imbedded ticks. If you have outdoor pets, use tick collars and check to see that they do not have ticks.
Treatment consists of antibiotics, usually doxycycline, for the earlier stages of Lyme. Sometimes IV antibiotics are utilized for some of the neurologic complications. As mentioned many times in Healthy Hampshire, your physician, NP or PA is your best source of medical information and advice about Lyme disease or other medical problems.
The writer practices Internal Medicine and is a member of the primary care clinician team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital›s Multispecialty Clinic.
