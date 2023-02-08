Ah, Valentine’s Day. A day of true romance, sweet nothings and gentle embraces with your beloved.
Or, if you’re me, a day perfect for revisiting past romances with old flames.
Yes, I’m talking about exes.
Before you pooh-pooh this thought, let me explain. I have an epic love story that unfolded in my youth, you know.
You heard that right. Me.
Epic. Love. Story.
I’m talking about my longtime relationship with French.
Oui, oui.
Our dalliance began in my teens, when I needed a confidence boost (isn’t that how many a relationship starts?). I took a couple classes and was hooked. It was one of the only subjects I was actually good at.
I kept at it, and it blossomed into a true French romance, minus the tragic ending that French people inexplicably adore so much.
French and I, we went to so many places together. We went off to college together, which only made us stronger. We even went right into the belly of the beast together – Paris.
We rode the metro, walked along the Seine, ate crepes and explored Notre Dame together.
When we were over there, I even experienced a bout of jealousy while in my state of limerence. We had to room with a classmate that was on par with our skills during our study abroad period, so I was partnered with a girl named Carly.
We were both “advanced proficiency,” so we were placed with a host family that didn’t speak much English – and we weren’t expected to, either. Which was fine by me; I was deeply in love at that point.
She was a little show-off, that Carly, always trying to outshine me at the dinner table with MY boyfriend.
Quel horreur! The nerve of her.
One afternoon, I had it with her. She, upon misreading the directions on her iPhone on how to get to the Musée de L’Armée (an army museum where our class would be held that day), told me that I looked “like a lost American.”
I stopped right in my tracks and expressed my displeasure – loudly – that she thought I looked American when SHE was the one who decided to wear cowboy boots and a denim jacket in Paris.
C’est la vie. If I know anything about French romances, I know there’s ALWAYS another woman.
But, alas. French and I, we grew apart. I walked across the stage at graduation with a bittersweet feeling, unsure of what would be next, but fairly certain I wouldn’t be bringing mon amour with me.
I left him behind for a job in the mountains of West Virginia. I had to cut him loose; I knew our love wouldn’t be able to bloom properly here.
I haven’t forgotten him. We still talk often, and in many different forms – watching French movies, reading the French part of the label on my shaving cream, arguing with myself about the pros and cons of organic food (“la nourriture bio”) while I whip up my dinner, or singing French tunes by Celine Dion in the shower.
Or, when I experience the mildest of inconveniences and groan, “zut alors,” a common occurrence in the Review office (it’s an expression that basically means “darn it”).
I keep reminders of our time together in my apartment, seen in either of my two Van Gogh tapestries (one is “Starry Night” and the other is “Starry Night Over the Rhône” – what can I say, I’m a sucker for a starry night) or my giant framed poster of his “Café Terrace at Night.”
Or, rather, my not-so-subtle French flag draped on my wall or the reproduction of the famous Bayeux Tapestry fluttering next to it – both of which I accidentally stole from a professor in college.
I swear I’m not still hung up on this ex.
I swear.
Valentine’s Day, I think we can all agree, is a bit of a bogus holiday, so let’s celebrate it in whatever way works for us.
For me, it’s pouring myself a fat glass of wine, watching a French romance film (with subtitles, of course; we’ve been broken up for a while) and reminiscing about old times.
What? You don’t think about YOUR exes on Valentine’s Day?
