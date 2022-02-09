Our winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) is blooming.
It was doing very well and would have had more blooms but the groundhog pruned it after the buds began swelling and before Larry put up the attractive chicken wire around it. The few flowers it has left are bright yellow and a welcome addition to the winter garden. They’re very easy to grow. Just plant it in a sunny area preferably where you can see it from a window or walk by it when you go out.
Valentine’s Day is about love and it’s not just for sweethearts. Pot up a couple of your rooted cuttings, stick a perky bow on the pot and take it to the nursing home or to the person who lives alone down the road. Or pick up a potted plant at Creative Florist on High Street. I called around and they were the only one in town who had them this time of year.
It’s been a mild winter so far, but there are still folks who can’t get out and a plant and you, of course, would be very welcome. You’ll not only make them feel special, but it will make you feel good also.
Watch for mourning cloak butterflies on mild days this month. They are year-round residents and should be easy to spot. Their rich brownish- maroon wings with bright blue dots and yellow edges easily absorb the weak winter sun’s warmth. Their underside resembles tree bark and provides total camouflage. A truly unique butterfly.
A butterfly is always a pleasant sight, but it’s especially cheery on a winter day.
Cinquefoil (potentilla fruticosa) is a wonderful low maintenance perennial that covers itself with golden flowers from early summer until the first hard frost. It requires no special care to speak of, grows about 3-feet tall and would make a nice hedge around your garden. It is insect and disease free and stays compact, needing very little pruning. Give it full sun all day for maximum blooms.
An added plus is that the deer and groundhogs have totally ignored ours for two years.
There are many other potentillas but they’re different species and have different habits. Be sure not to confuse this small shrub with the wandering potentilla canadensis that has a similar flower and grows in pastures and anywhere else it wants.
Having trouble getting your boots off? Well, make this simple bootjack and it will be much easier. Get a 2 by 4 about 24 inches long and a 2 by 4 by 2 inch block of wood.
Lay the long plank flat, fasten the block to it about 4 inches from one end, cut a 3-inch ‘V’ in that end of the plank and your bootjack is finished. Flip it over so the plank rests on the block. Step on the low end of the plank with your left foot, put the heel of the boot on your right foot in the ‘V’ and pull your right foot out of the boot. It’ll not only help remove your winter boots but think how handy it will be to remove those muddy garden boots without touching them.
To keep the boot from getting scraped, glue some felt onto the inside of the ‘V’ where the boot comes in contact with the wood.
Over time, a nasty salt edge may develop on clay pots and many times the leaves that rest on these deposits can turn brown and die. Actually, I know a gardener who thinks the white salt deposit ages the pot nicely, but if you don’t, you can eliminate this problem by dipping the pot edges into hot paraffin to form a waxy nonporous lip. This obviously has to be done before you pot the plant, so make a note to do it in the spring when you’re repotting.
And, if you have an old shovel or rake that gives you blisters because of a rough wooden handle, use a warm bar of paraffin to wax it. It will fill in the crevices and smooth the handle so those blisters will be a thing of the past.
We had some hyacinths and daffodils come up already and if you have some spring bulbs that are popping up too, don’t be alarmed. If they were planted at the proper depth or hopefully, even deeper, the flower normally won’t come up far enough to be damaged by the cold that’s still to come.
Don’t mulch or cover them.
Mother Nature will take care of them, and when it’s finally time for them to come up and bloom, they’ll be fine.
First published Feb. 9, 2005
