Well, Christmas is officially over, and we’ve entered a new year, 2021.
However, the celebration of the arrival of the Messiah continues. The church has traditionally marked the coming of Jesus through various festivals. This past week, Jan. 6, was the day recognized by many as the day of Epiphany.
The word Epiphany means revelation or manifestation. In church history, it is the day when people celebrate the arrival of the wise men.
Have you ever wondered: Why wise men? Why are they part of a particularly Jewish story?
There is no arguing that wise men traveled from the east to find the newborn King. At Christmas, we sing of the 3 wise men. These Magi brought gifts fit for a king, and when they saw Him, they worshiped.
So, why wise men from the East? And why celebrate their arrival?
Many understand the appearance of the wise men as the first actual scene in the Christmas narrative where the coming of the Messiah is revealed to those outside the nation of Israel. And that’s what Epiphany celebrates.
The church rejoices over the arrival of the wise men because it attests that the Messiah is not only for Israel, but for the whole world. This revelation is a beautiful part of the Christmas message. It is celebrated during the season of Epiphany from Jan. 6 to Ash Wednesday in February.
If you’ve read this far, you may be wondering why I’m talking about the wise men. With all that is going on in America, there must be other topics worthy of discussion.
First, I hope that knowing more about why the wise men are part of the story encourages you to see Jesus for who He is. Even now, the child who received the gifts from the wise men is still the King today. He was worthy of worship then, and He is worthy of worship today.
I also want you to know, as we move into the new year, as with other years, there will be many surprises, and at times, uncertainty will seem overwhelming.
When these times come, it’s good to know where you can find real security and lasting peace.
It won’t be found in material wealth. You won’t be able to find it in a political ideology. You will be unable to conjure it up on your own.
Real security and lasting peace are only available through the revelation that Jesus is the Messiah. He is the one who was born King of the Jews and Savior of the world.
The Messiah was revealed to the wise men to show them God loved them and that He came to die for them. May God continue this year to reveal who Christ is for you and the world so that we, too, would know real security and lasting peace.
