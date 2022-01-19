As we came in on “final approach” to the end of 2021, for many the flight plan has been a great disappointment.
Looking back over the year, we see so many projects and plans which were interrupted or canceled due to Covid-19. As individuals, churches or organizations, we might wonder if it was a “wasted year.”
But there should be a great sense of satisfaction that we have been faithful in “keeping the lights on.”
For the keeper of the lighthouses, the days must have melted one into the other with boredom. Did the keepers grouse to themselves that in other places, people were accomplishing great things?
But when the storms came, and ships were saved because of the light, the long days of “keeping the lights on” were worth all the challenges they endured.
Christmas is a time to think of those who were faithful to “keep the lights on” when the world around them seemed dark, and the situation might even have seemed hopeless. For the Jewish people, there had been 400 long years of silence since the last prophet had spoken the words of God.
Their country had been conquered, 1st by the Greeks and then occupied by the Romans. The Roman rule was oppressive and hostile to their faith. In the midst of challenge, there were those who were “keeping the lights on.”
Luke Chapter 2 tells us of a man named Simeon “who was righteous and devout. … the Holy Spirit was upon him. It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen the Lord’s Christ.”
For Simeon, years of faithful service were about to find their fulfillment. As Joseph and Mary brought the baby Jesus to the temple, Simeon took the child in his arms and prophesied: “… my eyes have seen your salvation, … a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to your people Israel.”
After years of “keeping the lights on” Simeon beheld the promised Light of the World.
Luke Chapter 2 also tells us the story of Anna’s sad life. She had been married only 7 years when she became a widow, and had then lived and worked in the temple until the age of 84. Anna never got to see a child of hers walk for the 1st time, or proudly dress up a child to send them to school.
Anna never celebrated her children’s graduations, weddings, or the birth of grandchildren. She never grew old with the man she loved, and apparently had no close family. But she found in her service in the temple her own way of “keeping the lights on.”
It is easy enough to join the choruses of those bemoaning the challenges of 2020-2021. But there should be a realization that the challenges of the past year have not prevented us from “keeping the lights on.”
Individuals and churches have stepped up to find new ways to reach out and help others. People have become more conscious of the need to stay in touch with others and to check in on those who are alone. Churches have celebrated their faith by continuing to meet when practical, and using livestreamed services or by posting on social media when meeting was not possible.
Around the world, the church continues to help feed the hungry, comfort the oppressed, and offer the hope of a restored relationship with God. If nothing else, individuals and churches have continued “keeping the lights on,” in anticipation of better days ahead.
There is need for no social distancing in our personal relationship with Christ.
2021 was not the way we envisioned or desired the world to be. We would all prefer the bright sunshine to murky storms. But lighthouses are not built for sunny days. They are exactly where they need to be in the midst of the storms.
The church was not commissioned by Christ because it was destined for leisure … we are exactly where we need to be in the darkness of the storm.
Jesus said: “You are the Light of the World.” Whatever new challenges come in 2022, may He find us faithful in “keeping the lights on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.