Take a deep breath and you can smell fall in the air. A new season is beginning. The weather is, as always, unpredictable and it is time to talk about cold nights and tender plants. When the temperatures dip into the 40s, you need to give serious thought to bringing plants in not only for the night, but also for winter. We are bringing our hibiscus in every night now and soon she needs to find her new winter quarters. Not sure if she is heading for the basement or the sunroom, but it probably needs to be sooner rather than later.
Sure, your houseplants have had it pretty good this summer, basking in the sun all day and then staying out all night, but the party’s over and it is time to go back indoors. To be honest, I never look forward to moving everything back inside, and this year is no exception.
We put perennial plants like gerberas and geraniums in the basement for the winter. Geraniums are easy to keep year-round and although we bring ours inside, water and take care of them as we do in the summer, it’s also possible to cut them back, let the soil dry out and allow them to be dormant right in the pot all winter with no water. Some folks dig them out and put them in a paper bag all winter. They’re perennial in their native home so they’re easy to keep from year to year. All of our geraniums (and the gerberas, too) have Euphorbia “Diamond Frost” in with them. It is a tender perennial with lacy white flowers that look lovely with the red flowers. This year, we have some purple salvias (the hummers love them) in baskets on the deck that will winter in the basement with the geraniums. Although all salvias are perennial, different varieties have different needs and the variety on the deck will not do well in cold weather. Those pots also have “Diamond Frost” in them. It is an amazing filler plant.
Before you bring any plants indoors, look at them in the sunlight. Because it is so much brighter outside, chances are you’ll spot a problem more quickly and easily there. Check the top of the soil, leaves – undersides, especially – and along the stems for any pests that may be hiding there. Insects can be very clever, so inspect carefully. Remove any you find and, if necessary, spray with an insecticide.
I always give them a heavy last outdoor watering to thoroughly flush out any leftover salts from the summer fertilizing program and I have found washing the pots with a strong stream of water, drying them off from top to bottom and under the rim gets rid of any freeloading pests looking for a warm winter hiding spot. Recently I have seen posts about spiders living in your house being a good thing. Personally, I am not friends with any 6-legged creatures and they are not welcome in our home.
I always find this to be a good time to do any repotting and cosmetic trimming before plants come inside. It is much easier to do all this outside rather than worry about cleaning up a mess inside.
Remember, this is an adjustment time for your plants. Different light levels and lower humidity and temperatures are all part of the adjustment period. Avoid temperature extremes, dry hot air and expect to find some leaf drop now. It will all level out in a few weeks.
If the annuals in your planters have seen better days, replace them with some perky pansies or cheery ornamental peppers. You can also plant pansies in your garden and they’ll do double-duty, providing some much needed color now and again in the spring. They have always been a favorite of mine and we have them, along with many Johnny-jump-ups, all through our gardens.
I know ornamental cabbage and kale are popular decorative fall plantings, but I just can’t bring myself to plant them. There are too many alternatives for me.
The Friends of the Library are hosting a silent auction at the Hampshire County Library from the 7th of November until the 26th and are looking for donations from local artisans. Email me at the address below or stop and ask the library. Thank you in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.