Sally Mullins

Take a deep breath and you can smell fall in the air. A new season is beginning. The weather is, as always, unpredictable and it is time to talk about cold nights and tender plants. When the temperatures dip into the 40s, you need to give serious thought to bringing plants in not only for the night, but also for winter. We are bringing our hibiscus in every night now and soon she needs to find her new winter quarters. Not sure if she is heading for the basement or the sunroom, but it probably needs to be sooner rather than later. 

Sure, your houseplants have had it pretty good this summer, basking in the sun all day and then staying out all night, but the party’s over and it is time to go back indoors. To be honest, I never look forward to moving everything back inside, and this year is no exception. 

