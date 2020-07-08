“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Some of us have it as artwork, bumper stickers, bookmarks and even tattoos.
Like all scripture, it’s important to see the context. That verse doesn’t exist alone. It is in the middle of a letter from God, through the prophet Jeremiah, to members of the nation of Israel who had been taken captive by Babylon. The letter begins with this:
“Thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel, to all the exiles whom I have sent into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon: Build houses and live in them; plant gardens and eat their produce. Take wives and have sons and daughters; take wives for your sons, and give your daughters in marriage, that they may bear sons and daughters; multiply there, and do not decrease. But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”
The promise of God to give a purpose and a hope came at a time when they had every reason to doubt that God knew anything about their situation, their suffering or their future.
As the kids would say, “Sometimes it just be like that.”
Life can take us captive in a moment and sometimes it feels like we’ve been exiled. When my mom was diagnosed with severe arterial disintegration prior to her death some years ago, it felt like we were exiled to a world of hospitals and treatments and a sadness from which we would not escape.
You’ve had your own experiences: divorce, job loss, a sick child, an unexpected death, a flood, a fire, bankruptcy, mental illness ... COVID19.
In the midst of these “exiles” the feeling of being out of control or out of God’s reach can seem very real. Where is God? What does God want from me? What does God want for me?
The instructions God gives in the letter are simple. While you’re in exile keep living. Don’t stop growing. Keep moving forward.
“Build houses, plant gardens, have children and pray for the place to which you’ve been exiled.”
God’s promise is also very simple: “I know the plans I have for you.” Trust that.
Right now, there are a whole lot of things that have us feeling “exiled.” With masks and marches and the changes with schools and work and social distancing, it’s easy to allow the stress from feeling out of control to make us fearful or angry.
Don’t let it get the best of you, my friends. God says, “I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Hope!
