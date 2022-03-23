The quickest way to answer the question is to say that He does, but that answer doesn’t always satisfy us. I could go on to say that it is not that He doesn’t answer, but we don’t always understand His answer.
So in order to explain myself a little more in-depth, please allow me to use myself as a personal example.
I have never hidden the fact that I was born with a severely deformed back. The medical term is severe scoliosis. I am not soliciting sympathy, nor am I chasing after accolades for living with it for what is soon to be 70 years.
My parents knew something was wrong, but such things were not always diagnosed properly when I was a kid, so they were told a number of different things. No matter, they tried hard to trust God to take care of the problem.
I remember being taken to one country doctor who apparently thought he could straighten my crooked spine by lying me down on my stomach and trying with all his might to push things into their proper places.
I groaned and grunted, fought back tears and tried to be brave, but still I left his office as deformed as when I went in. Maybe a little more so. My parents meant well and I’m sure so did the doctor.
So with no success from the medical community my parents turned to their faith. They took me to one special service after another to have me prayed for and even took me to a tent meeting back in the late 1950s held by the Rev. Oral Roberts.
Still nothing.
So why didn’t God answer the prayers of all who prayed? Didn’t I matter to God? Wasn’t His word true when it talked about having faith and seeing mountains removed, i.e., prayers answered?
Let’s skip forward to 1970. The Vietnam War was in full force and young men like myself were getting their draft notices. Both myself and a high school friend were to report to an office in the upstairs of the old Cookman building for our required physical.
The doctor took one look at me and said for me to go home because my bad back disqualified me from being soldier material. Uncle Sam didn’t want me. My friend, on the other hand, was just what they were looking for.
Today, I am still alive, bad back and all. My friend has the distinguished honor of having his name engraved on the Viet Nam Wall in Washington, D.C. In retrospect, had God healed my curvature of the spine, my name may have been there on the wall with my friend to be immortalized forever.
Why my friend and not me? I don’t know. Maybe God will make it clear one day in eternity.
This walk through the years has been both challenging and interesting. I have experienced what it means when the scripture says that all things work together for good to those who love God and are called according to His purpose.
I believe in God and in His power and ability to answer prayer. Apparently He had something else in mind for me. And then again, maybe it’s my fault that God hasn’t healed my bad back. Or so I have been told on more than one occasion.
I remember walking into a church not too far from here some years ago. My trusty cane was my stability and it was apparently a target for one gentleman to challenge me on my faith, or lack thereof.
“You know, brother, if you had enough faith you could throw that cane away and let God heal you,” he said in a matter-of-fact tone. I didn’t respond the way I would have liked to because I was offended to say the least.
To say that I could use my faith and “let God heal me.” I’ve never carried a cane because I wanted attention and I’ve never hung on to the chronic pain all this time because I reveled in the sympathy I got from others.
Offended? Most definitely. If I had enough faith, God would heal me, he said. I responded with a question.
“Do you honestly believe that if a person had enough faith then God would heal me?” I asked. He answered strongly in the affirmative. “Then let’s use your faith,” I said. I’ve been through 8 or 9 back surgeries since that time to correct the problem as much as possible. I stand straighter but I have traded chronic structural pain for chronic nerve pain.
Why hasn’t God answered my prayers? He has in His own way. And He will, in His own time. I do believe that when I step into eternity my 1st step inside those pearly gates will be pain free. Until then, His grace is sufficient.
