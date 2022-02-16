For better or for worse, I keep this little note on my iPhone called “column ideas.” I knew this week I’d be writing about how drinking water can help you to become a better you even after dumping your New Year’s resolutions, so I had a little idea typed out:
“Extrapolate on water.”
And now I have a confession to make. One, that’s the 1st time I’ve ever used the word “extrapolate.” Second, now that I’m typing, I don’t really WANT to “extrapolate on water.”
What other conclusions are there to draw? Water good. Dark pee bad.
Like, I’m not sure what else I can say about it.
I am one of the 80 percent who have dropped some of my resolutions. I’m not shy. I’ll admit to it. Some of them were dumb anyway.
Like, “I’m going to make my bed every morning.”
That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, Emma. Wise up.
I make the resolution to drink more water every year. Being hydrated is supposed to give you more energy, help your whole system function properly and keep your skin looking good. I need as much help with the skin thing as I can get, so glug, glug, glug.
So, yeah. Drink some water. As Nick wrote, maybe get a dog. Eat your veggies. Get outside in the fresh air.
I have a couple things to add to the list that didn’t cut it for the feature, but are still worth mentioning.
Talk to your mom. It’s like free therapy, venting about things to your mother. Seriously, I do it all the time, and it’s a wonder my own mom doesn’t screen my calls. If your mom has passed away, you can still talk to her. She’d probably love to hear from you.
Sing along to the radio. I don’t just mean “listen to music you like.” I really do mean “sing along.” I don’t have the data to extrapolate on the subject properly (am I doing this right?), but it just feels like there’s some serotonin to be gleaned from singing along to your favorite tunes.
(Serotonin? Dopamine? Melatonin? Melanin? What’s the chemical that makes you happy? You know what I’m talking about.)
Treat yourself to a latte, or some sort of a froufrou drink. Hear me out: are you a man who thinks he has to hand in his “man card” if he’s seen drinking a frappuccino or a smoothie? If so, then that means you probably need the happiness that one of those drinks provides even more than the average person. Trust me. Let all the macho-man garbage fall by the wayside for the moment, and buy a freaking milkshake with extra whipped cream. Your mental health probably needs it, and you can go back to burping, beer and scratching as soon as you finish, I promise.
Say no. Really enforce your boundaries, whether at work or in your personal relationships. Push back. You don’t always have to agree with the people around you. There’s nothing wrong with rocking the boat. But alternatively…
Say yes. Don’t overthink opportunities that come your way. Now, I’m not saying don’t think AT ALL, but take a chance. Take a risk. Get a crazy haircut. Get your nose pierced. Perform at an open mic. Take a new job. You never know what your next “yes” might have in store for you.
Even if you’re lame, like apparently 80 percent of us are when it comes to our resolutions, your whole year doesn’t have to be a wash. You always have time to make positive changes, no matter how big or small. Just because you didn’t make your bed this morning doesn’t mean you can’t make 2022 the year you change “4 better.”
