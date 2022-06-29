You will note that I now have a new identifier: I am a retired United Methodist Pastor. Pastor Teresa Adams now leads the churches of the Capon Bridge Charge.
I know that you, like I, wish her well and we know that she will bring the gifts the Charge needs to continue being Image-Bearers in the Capon Bridge community and beyond.
In Sunday’s Gospel Lesson, Luke 9:51-62, Christ tells His followers that it is costly to follow Him. He reminds the listener that though the animals of the land and birds of the air have places to sleep, He does not.
To those who would follow Him, they must be willing to leave all they have behind and look ever forward. Their mission (and ours) is to spread the news that the kingdom of God is here: God has reunited man to Himself through His Son, Jesus Christ.
But that mission comes at a cost.
Before I came to Christ, I believed that this passage was saying that I had to sell everything and move to the far reaches of the globe.
Since I am from a small, little- known tribe, the Winnebago Tribe, I resisted the call of God on my heart. That is because my tribe’s core belief is to never sleep in a tent, but always in a hotel or RV. With that mindset, I knew God was not calling me.
Since then, I have come to accept Christ. One of the many revelations the Spirit has given me is that God calls me to be willing to set aside the desire for creature comforts, but I may well not necessarily be called to do so.
I have come to believe that following Christ starts with an openness to receive His Spirit. For many, such as Albert Switzer, it may well involve leaving everything and going to a far-off land.
For others it is to stay within their own community and minister there. Wherever we are, we are called to live a life that reflects the teachings of Jesus.
Such a life is described in Paul’s letter to the church at Galatia. In the 5th chapter of that letter, Paul describes the life as possessing “fruits of the spirit.” These fruits are characteristics that many of us learned as a child attending church school. While there are 9 listed, I want to explore only a few.
Paul says that a life of one who walks with God is characterized by both love and joy. Love makes sense, especially if we look at I John 4:7-16. Verse 16 reminds us that God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God and God abides in them.
If we say that we are followers of Christ Jesus, we must love others as He loved us. To do so is, as Wesley described, “the sum of all religion.”
Because we are a people rooted in love, we are a joy-filled group. That does not mean we are immune to the hardships of life. But we go forward knowing we are not alone during times of darkness because we walk with the Light of the World within us.
Because we are rooted in love and are joy-filled, there is a peace that abides within us. It says that we our fears are calmed by His presence and with a clear mind we go forward to spread the Gospel, the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Because of God’s presence in our life, we remain faithful despite our circumstance in which we find ourselves. Paul said it so well when he said in Philippians 4:11, “I have learned to be content with whatever I have. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.”
Paul reminds us that while circumstances may change, God’s presence never does. Psalm 46 reminds us that “God is our refuge and our strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth should change…though its waters roar and foam.”
We are a people who cling to that. We are a people who have the love of Christ within us; a joy that shapes our thoughts and words; a peace that passes all understanding; and a faith that rests in the knowledge of One who will never leave us.
As you go out this week, share this good news. We do not have a monopoly on joy, love and peace, as well as the other fruits of the Spirit.
These fruits are available to all who would believe that God sent the Son into the world to save the world. Through believing in him, one may have these fruits as well.
