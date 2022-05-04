Gary and Ruth Pyles would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of their volunteer ministry.
That abruptly changed in the spring of 2020 when Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions. Two years later, the Romney residents are busier than ever.
Now in their late 80s, they spend time 6 mornings and 3 evenings each week writing letters to neighbors and calling area residents to share a positive message from the comfort and safety of their home.
“We are now reaching everyone. We no longer knock on doors where nobody is home or see no trespassing signs,” Ruth explained. “I am really enjoying the phone conversations I have had and I am now having a regular Bible study over the phone with one woman I called last year.”
With this historic change, the number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew 3% in the United States in 2021 alone, matching the most significant increase for the organization over the past decade and the 2nd-largest percentage increase since 1990.
“Staying active in our ministry while remaining safe has had a powerful preserving effect on our congregants and communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The wise decision not to prematurely resume in-person activities has united us and protected lives while comforting many people in great need. The results speak for themselves.”
For congregants like the Pyles, the virtual pivot has meant trading their book bags for a telephone, computer and notebook. Their tools have changed, but their message is the same.
They have written some 1,800 letters since the pandemic started. Despite suspending their in-person ministry, Jehovah’s Witnesses in West Virginia are still reaching out to their local communities.
“We made a personal commitment to put our ministry first. It gives me peace of mind to be able to continue,” Gary said.
Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in Zoom meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized.
In the past 2 years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide. Some whose ministry or attendance at religious services had slowed because of age and poor health said they feel reenergized with the convenience of virtual meetings and a home-based ministry.
Like many octogenarians, Sarah Fuoco, 88, deals with memory loss and diminished energy. Yet she and her 81-year-old husband, Joseph, have been given the nickname “the dynamic duo.”
The Fuocos use Zoom to worship twice a week with their Hollis, N.H., congregation and regularly join online ministry groups to comfort neighbors and family through phone calls, letters, texts and email.
“What could have been quite a disadvantage, we’ve made into an advantage,” Joseph Fuoco said. “The fact that we can work right from home is a great advantage. I’m happy with it.”
By sharing the Bible’s hope remotely, the fewer than 3,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alaska can rapidly preach across the 586,000 square miles of their sparsely populated state.
