The end of the year is fast approaching. l am always glad when we reach the shortest day. For some reason it gives me a lift to know the days are getting longer.
As always, the weather is constantly changing. If you leave the house without a jacket, it’s a certainty you will need it before the day is over. Welcome to winter, folks.
Since we have all been home a lot more this year, it’s easy to forget some basic things like locking the doors when you all go out. Many folks are out of work and may be tempted to rob some homes at Christmas, so be sure your house is secure when you leave it.
It is very convenient to leave a key with the neighbors and vice versa, but if anyone breaks in, you don’t want them finding your keys hanging with the neighbor’s in the kitchen. When trading keys, always make sure none of them have any identifying marks on them. Keys with names attached make it easy for intruders to get in someone else’s house.
And speaking of keys, a “key hiding” rock could be just the thing for you. It’s much better than under the flowerpot. A magnetic key holder for a car key might also come in handy.
Poinsettias are the preferred Christmas holiday plant. Place them in a non-drafty area where they get some indirect light. Water it slowly the first time and be sure it’s not running out the bottom. Sometimes the soil they pot Poinsettias in can almost repel the water instead of absorbing it.
The soil in those pots can dry out quickly, so check and water it daily. A houseplant soil moisture sensor will take away the guesswork, so there’s another gift idea. I have one for houseplants and one on the porch for outdoor plants. In the past, poinsettias were considered poisonous to humans, and although that has proved to be untrue, the ASPCA says they are still toxic to animals.
That being said, before you buy any plant for a family, it’s always wise to know whether it’s toxic to children or pets. We all know that daffodils are poisonous; even the deer won’t eat them, but keep in mind that amaryllis, paperwhites and the hyacinths that come with bulb-forcing packages are equally dangerous if ingested.
Hyacinths can cause skin irritation when handled, so you may need to use gloves when planting them later. Mistletoe and holly berries are very toxic, and the red berries can be enticing to small children, so have a talk with them to be sure they know they are off-limits. We can never be too careful with our children.
If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, time is getting short so here are a few last-minute ideas. Getting things online in time for Christmas is not an option, so most of what’s listed can be bought locally.
Items like Jobe’s fertilizer sticks for houseplants, calendars with pictures of dogs, cats, birds or a gardener’s favorite flower are easy to find and some support a good cause. Floral sun catchers, gloves, a gardening hat or kneeling pads would be appreciated, as would an oversized floral mug for those earty morning garden walks.
A personal gardening journal doesn’t have to be a fancy leather-bound affair; a nice plain one would do the job very nicely. Give a journal to a child and you might begin a lifelong habit. Everything doesn’t have to revolve around the Internet and giving children other options might be the best gift of all.
Jigsaw puzzles and adult puzzle books could help pass the time for a senior and how about a gardening magazine to enjoy before it’s time to go out and plant The Farmer’s Almanac is always welcome and candles in herbal scents can be soothing.
Stop at the co-op in Romney for some great last-minute ideas. Handmade soaps and healing herbal salves are among the varied items made by talented local folks. Spring Valley has hand lotion and lip balm, plus many West Virginia-specific gifts. We all know how important it is to support our local businesses.
A few more gift ideas for the gardener might include shallow baskets for gathering cut flowers (I believe the Brits call them trugs), heated bird baths for winter, bird feeders, wind chimes, garden gnomes and mobiles. We have an outdoor clock and thermometer on the porch and they both come in handy.
I have found unusual planting containers at yard sales and Goodwill and I would imagine Helping Hands would have some also. Add a packet of seeds, some potting soil and you have a nice gift (good for birthday presents also). You are only limited by your imagination.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Enjoy and stay safe.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
