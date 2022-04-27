On Easter Sunday, part of our church message was a reminder of the saying, “If you want to hear God laugh, tell your plans.”
Concerning Easter, the women went to the tomb with supplies to carry out their plan but instead witnessed God’s beautiful, merciful, life-giving plan. There was no body to anoint. The tomb was empty.
Although first they questioned and doubted, soon it became clear that God’s plan was immeasurably better.
Likewise, I had my own plans for spring break. Yet, few of those plans came to fruition.
Things started to unravel on Easter Sunday. I had envisioned a family of smartly dressed Savages leaving church in our Easter finery and arriving at a restaurant in Morgantown for a delicious Easter meal before returning our oldest daughter to her dorm.
I got up before sunrise on Easter morning to make a big family breakfast. For the 1st time in my life, I was the picture of June Cleaver, in a flowery dress, whipping up eggs and cutting vegetables in the kitchen.
Ok, well, not exactly. “Leave it to Beaver” never had the PG-13 language that came out of my mouth as I picked eggshells out of the bowl and spilled milk all over the counter.
When our Savages emerged from their rooms, it was clear their ideas of Easter best weren’t the same as mine. I protested as I took them in, clad in holey (not to be confused with holy) jeans, a tie-dye shirt, and a gray sweatshirt. They each argued.
Eventually, my husband intervened, reminding me that God didn’t care what our children wore to church. He was right, and I surrendered.
Receiving the message and celebrating the most important day in Christianity didn’t require a Facebook post with Savages dressed to the nines in their best slacks and skirts.
After church, we were an hour into our journey to Morgantown when I asked our oldest daughter if she’d grabbed her laptop. Her eyes got big as she reported it was still at home. The delicious Easter brunch I had reserved on Cheat Lake ended up being Arby’s drive-through as we returned home to retrieve the computer.
My husband, always the optimist, pointed out that it was still a beautiful day for a drive, there was leftover quiche at home for later, and our daughter could catch a ride back to school with her friends.
Taking his father’s lead, our son declared that an Arby’s chicken sandwich and curly fries was one of his all-time favorite holiday meals.
On Monday, as mid-April snow came down, I was glad that both our daughter and her laptop were safely back at WVU, and we weren’t attempting to make a next-day computer delivery.
Instead of yard work, I worked on a jigsaw puzzle. In the early evening, our youngest daughter, still wearing pajamas, swooped in, located the piece she was hiding in her hand, and helped me finish it.
On Tuesday, I started to feel crummy. The head cold I’d been fighting off for over a week finally caught up with me. Instead of tackling the list of chores and experiences I created for the week, I rested on the couch and became too invested in the failed marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Obviously, money and fame aren’t the answer to happiness and stability.
For the rest of the week, I did not gain steps on the beautiful outdoor hikes I’d envisioned or the tidying and organizing I had planned.
Instead, the few steps I made came from walking to the trashcan to throw away tissues or to the stove to boil another cup of throat comfort tea. As the week ended, I began to feel better, just in time to return to work.
It wasn’t the productive spring break I had intended. The home improvement and yard work projects I had planned are still on the to-do list.
Yet, as I looked at my relaxed and recharged Savages, who spent the week creating crafts, playing video games and sleeping in, I realized my plans for Spring Break weren’t as productive as the higher plan that forced me and the rest of the Savages to actually just take a break this spring.
