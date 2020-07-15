Everyone is tired of staying home. After all these months, it seems it should be fine to go out and socialize again, but this virus is not done with us yet.
So when you go out, wear a mask and practice social distancing. It’s not the best, but we don’t want to spread or contract this disease. With that in mind, we decided not to go to Weber’s after all, but there’s always next year.
I find July to be the most unpredictable month of the year. We can have a lot or no rain at all and the heat and humidity is doing all it can to make us miserable. But it is what it is and we can complain, but that doesn’t help.
Just go out and do what you can. And, most importantly, don’t go out in the hot midday sun, wear sunscreen and a hat, even if you’re only going out for a short time. In the garden, short times nearly always become long times.
We all know it’s not advisable to be planting when it’s 90 degrees out, so hold off on any new planting or transplanting unless absolutely necessary. If you must plant, do it in the morning when it’s cooler, before the sun is blazing.
Be sure to water the plant deeply and to keep it well watered the rest of summer and fall. The first year it’s crucial that the roots of perennials get the best start we can give them. This applies to both new plants and transplants.
When you’re harvesting vegetables and fruit, do it early in the morning or in the evening. Walk around the garden, pick any ripe fruit and remove any that’s fallen on the ground.
As you harvest your produce, remove any spent or diseased plants (remember that handy lightweight laundry basket). If you do this every time you go out to get the day’s bounty, it will save you a lot of time and energy at the end of the season.
When you’ve finished, make a point of sitting down and simply enjoying your yard.
Growing up, we ate canned vegetables (there was no such thing as frozen veggies yet) and very few fresh vegetables, so I never had much experience with ‘real’ veggies. We had a garden, but only grew tomatoes and a pepper or 2.
My grandmother did make summer squash, sliced lengthwise, dipped in milk and flour and fried, but that was about it. And yes, it’s amazing I can remember that far back.
In Reston, my oldest son had a summer job at a large farm and he brought home corn and tomatoes several times a week. I never asked him to get anything else, which I know now was a missed opportunity, but I wouldn’t have known what to do with it anyhow.
Working for Eli at Spring Valley market was a whole new world for me and I realized early on, if you could tell folks how to use something, they’d buy it, so I learned. I asked a lot of questions and went online to find recipes.
It had to be a recipe folks would remember ’til they got home to make it, so, few ingredients and quick and easy. Now, I cannot imagine not using fresh vegetables and canning or freezing them for later.
This week, yellow summer squash is in season and here is a simple two ingredient (well, plus some garlic salt and pepper), recipe, just squash and Parmesan cheese.
Heat the oven to 425 degrees, cover a large cookie sheet with foil and spray it with Pam. Slice the squash in quarter inch thick rounds and put them close together (no social distancing for them) on the cookie sheet.
Add some garlic salt, pepper and use a spoon to put Parmesan cheese on each slice. Bake on a middle oven rack for 15 to 20 minutes, ’til they brown on the top. Toward the 15-minute mark keep an eye on them so they don’t burn.
I found that a light hand is needed with the garlic salt. The Parmesan cheese is naturally salty and adding too much garlic salt ruins it.
Should you find you have too many squash to use right away, they freeze quite well. Thin slice them by hand or in your food processor, put them in sandwich bags and freeze.
They are a great addition to soup, lots of vitamins and they don’t add any strange flavors. This works equally well with zucchini and we all know how proliferate they are.
Don’t forget to take pictures of your garden, both now and throughout the rest of the season, being sure to date them. Keeping a journal along with notes about the pictures, will give you the whole story.
Then, when the plant catalogs begin arriving in January, you will have a clearer idea of what you do or do not need. Sorry, I use that word “need” when I mean “want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.